Cubana Chiefpriest has attributed his ongoing feud with Grammy Award winner Burna Boy to jealousy

The celebrity barman in a trending video shared how his whole issue with Burna Boy started over Davido

Cubana Chiefpriest's comment about Burna Boy being jealous has sparked reactions, with many of the singer's fans coming for him

Popular socialite Pascal Okechukwu better known as Cubana Chiefpriest has opened up on his feud with Nigerian international act Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy.

Recall that Chiefpriest and Burna Boy have been involved in a series of exchanges on social media that saw the music star showing support for the socialite's alleged brother and baby mama.

Cubana Chiefpriest links feud with Burna Boy to jealousy. Credit: cubanachiefpriest/burnaboygram

Chiefpriest had also made headlines after he cried out on social media while accusing Burna Boy of monitoring him following a video the singer reshared on his Instastory.

Chiepriest links feud with Burna Boy to jealousy

The celebrity bar while speaking with media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchenu on Rubbin Minds attributed his feud with Burna Boy to jealousy.

Chiefpriest stated that the disagreements between him and the singer stemmed from the latter's envy of his close relationship with DMW label boss David Adeleke Davido.

“My whole issue with Burna Boy started because he was jealous of my relationship with Davido. He wanted CP by his side, but I chose to work with Davido. Me and Davido have never discussed anything about Burna Boy,” Cubana Chief Priest said.

According to Chiefpriest, Davido was not an individual who focused on his industry colleagues.

“Davido isn’t the kind of person who would use his time to discuss his colleagues. It’s always them imagining things and trying to drag us," he said.

Watch video of Cubana Chiefpriest speaking about his feud with Burna Boy:

Reactions trail Chiefpriest's comment about Burna Boy

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video, read them below:

powerchibueze wrote:

"Person wey him acclaimed bestie denied at the gate entrance."

bosco_DMS said:

"Normally Davido is for everyone! And people as nice as this are being hurt so many times, but they don’t keep it to heart. I love my Idolo @davido."

babsomole reacted:

"Don't play pity party jor.. you forget when you shaded him and Wiz that Dey can near buying PJ abi??"

iam_clemzyberry commented:

"@burnaboy see the rubbish wey this Owerri Rick Ross dey talk."

SimoncoleBe wrote:

"But you shaded Burnaboy subliminally when you were with Davido saying they couldn't buy PJ nor be by lambo or something along that line. Most of Una wey dey follow Davido waka naim dey draw him leg come out. Una too many,and Una dey talk too much."

Dizixv:

"I like the way he put the whole thing. Mature and straight."

