Nigerian singer Burna Boy trended once more for his internal appearance at the Gala Des Piéces Jaunes arena in Paris

The Afrobeats star entertained his Caucasian fans with a list of some of his viral hits as they snag along to most of them

What caught people's attention was how packed the stadium was and how it was lit up with the phone lights of fun seekers

Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, has left fans and netizens beaming with pride after his recent performance in Paris.

The Afrobeats star took the stage at the Gala Des Pièces Jaunes event, where he performed a selection of his viral hits to an enthusiastic crowd of mainly Caucasian fans.

Burna Boy steals show in Paris. Credit: @burnaboythegenre

Source: Instagram

Videos from the jam-packed show at the 40,000-capacity venue captured the electrifying atmosphere as fans cheered and danced along to Burna Boy's performance.

Backstage, Burna Boy was seen chatting with American singer John Legend, adding another exciting moment to the night.

The gala's third edition boasted a star-studded lineup, including Katy Perry, Gims, John Legend, Rosé, J-Hope, G-Dragon, and more.

See the video below:

See Burna Boy and John Legend:

Previously, Burna Boy, has reacted hours after he threw a fan off the stage while he was performing.

Legit.ng had reported that Burna Boy was performing at Greater Lagos Concert when a fan jumped on him. He stopped performing after that.

In a post on his Instagram story, he tried to explain what happened and the reason for his action. According to him, everyone knows his rule about getting on stage and starting him while he was busy performing for his fans.

The music star, who bought a truck for a friend also disclosed that he has post-traumatic stress disorder in situations like that.

Burna Boy's performance in Paris trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions

tchidi wrote:

"Thank God say FC and Outsiders dey one ship. See wetin I for dey miss."

darhay said:

Outsiders won't be suprised coz we used to it already. na osakpolo fans go dey shake."

Mary_bul wrote:

"This is the same burnaboy una want to cancel lol 😆 😂 😅, burnaboy has outgrown the Nigerian market. He is a global mega superstar.. burnaboy deserves respect not hate or jealousy.. burnaboy is way to big."

rounduming said:

"Better artist 🤣 no be g avidooo weh dey gumbody snap picture up n down since morning, my guy still come dress like plumber 🤣🤣🤣 bingos how far."

blaqueh wrote:

"NO EMPTY CHAIRS."

smart_burna reacted:

"No be to dey use black cotton lol 😂 you know that walking dead man that use cotton."

kestry said:

"This is what one bigot wants to use “baby oil” agenda to bring down. He must serve that jail term at the conclusion of the case."

mary_sathed wrote:

"This is the Burna Boy una want to cancel; you guys need help, sha... Nobody can cancel a global mega superstar.. burnaboy deserves respect and hate or jealousy.. he is too big."

Burna Boy shares cryptic post

Legit.ng had reported that the Afrobeat singer shared some strange posts a few hours after Speed Darlington regained his freedom after spending weeks behind bars.

Darlington had been accused of defaming Burna Boy after his arrest, and he was supposed to spend the Christmas and New year behind bars.

Fans shared their reactions after seeing the post made by the singer and blamed Speed Darlington for his attitude.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng