Nigerian music icon 2baba has ignited reactions around his aged mother, Rose Idibia, following recent rumours around him

Legit.ng reported that the Afrobeats legend and his new lover, Natasha Osawaru, are allegedly planning a wedding on April 25

Fans and concerned netizens expressed worry over Madam Rose Idibia, who has since spoken against the union

Nigerian music icon Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2baba, has left both his fans and concerned netizens worried over his reported new wedding arrangements.

Legit.ng earlier reported that celebrity journalist Stella Dimoko Korkus announced that the music legend is set to tie the knot with his lover and Edo state lawmaker, Natasha Osawaru.

Fans worry over 2baba's mum Rose Idibia as singer reportedly plans new wedding.

Recall that 2baba caused a buzz on social media after confirming his romantic relationship with Natasha amid his recent divorce from his wife, Annie Idibia, now Annie Macaulay.

The African Queen crooner had, in February 2025, expressed his desire to take things further with Natasha and declared his intention to marry her.

It appears that the singer is set to fulfil his desire, as the alleged traditional wedding date and venue have emerged online.

Online media personality Stella Dimoko Korkus quoted sources as saying the traditional wedding ceremony will allegedly be held on Friday, April 25, 2025, in Benin City, Edo state.

"All is set and the right moves have been made to consolidate the relationship between the lovebirds," Stella said.

The report also disclosed that on Monday, April 21, 2025, 2baba formally introduced Natasha to the Idoma traditional leadership and his hometown community.

2baba and Natasha Osawaru's reported wedding plans leaves fans worried about his mum.

Fans worry over 2baba’s mum

Legit.ng recalls reporting that 2baba’s mum, Rose Idibia, publicly made it known that she is not in support of the singer’s union with the lawmaker.

Another celebrity blogger, Cutie_juls, came forward to trigger netizens with questions on whether 2baba’s mum would be present at her son’s second wedding or be represented.

She wrote:

“So since Mama 2baba came out to make it known that she is not in support of this union. Who is going to be Mother of the groom tomorrow if indeed it’s true. Abi 2Baba will go and hire people just as Yul did with Judy’s emergency traditional marriage?

See the post below:

Netizens show concerns towards 2baba’s mum

Many shared their thoughts over Cutie_juls’ question as they wondered how the elderly woman would handle the new development. They also taunted 2baba and his new lover.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

joycee_kingsley_iweru01 said:

"😂😂😂😂 since 3 years Judy never sleep 😂😂😂 if she manage sleep Nigerians go wake am up."

qwinlohgo said:

"That one na her business, tuface is a 50 years old grown man, Obi Cubana age mate so he can do whatever he wants."

its_tickkla said:

"So why did they waste a ton of money for their vows renewing when he already knew they were gonna go separate ways."

amadieminanicholas said:

"Mind your business. Tuface is an adult he doesn't need parental consent to marry. She should count herself lucky if she's invited."

aferokheglory5 wrote:

"Like,the way men dey enter another marriage after they leave the previous one dey fear me o..women choose yourself ooo."

marthajudyhernandez said:

"With or without his mum he will pick a wife like yul did in umuoji . My own is he's free to move on but doing it right is the problem In his case and if they can quit dru$$ing themselves the better for their well-being and personality."

divinity410 wrote:

"Strong men walk away from toxic relationships for peace, while the weak stay and suffer in silence, fearing what others think."

bukkie_b_alabi said:

"So it's tomorrow? I'm so happy for Annie 😀 she's free,. whatever happens to this apari henceforth isn't her business, babygirl will just relax and be enjoying life."

How 2Baba's Natasha was introduced in Benue

Legit.ng earlier reported that Natasha Osawaru was introduced as 2Baba's wife during his political appointment in Benue state.

During the introduction of the guests, a man described Natasha as the singer's wife.

The lawmaker beamed with a smile in return as she joined 2Baba on stage for pictures.

