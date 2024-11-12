Saida BOJ has resumed dragging Blessing CEO for commenting about her wig and sending her to the gallows

The two have been on each other necks on social media and have been exchanging words in different posts

In her response to the relationship expert, she gave her many unprintable names and shared her encounter with her at her house

It seemed social media influencer and self acclaimed girl child advocate, Sarah Idaji Ojone, also known as Saida BOJ is not ready to forgive her former friend, Blessing Okoro, better known as Blessing CEO with another video she just posted.

Legit.ng had reported that the two former besties were at each other jugular and have been exchanging words online.

Saida BOJ speaks about visiting Blessing CEO. Photo credit@officialblesssingceo/@saidaboj

Source: Instagram

In a new video shared by Saida BOJ, she held the self acclaimed relationship expert by the neck and exposed her encounter with her.

According to Saida, Blessing has been trying to force herself on people, not knowing that she was old and worn out.

Saida also mentioned that Okoro was a dirt lady. She stated that she couldn't stay in her house when she visited her. She had to stay in her car and wait for Blessing.

Saida BOJ accuses Blessing CEO of lying

In the video, Saida said Blessing lies unprovoked. She explained that when she went to visit her, she didn't ask her any question, but Blessing CEO was the one who told her she owned three houses in Lekki.

The lady, who likes dragging men, claimed that Blessing has only been flaunting just one on social media. She alleged that Blessing CEO's career was dead, as she continued to tackle her.

See her video here:

What fans said about Saida BOJ's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video made by Saida. Here are some of the comments below:

@emilyhorny007:

"I like am like that. Na how you dey talk I like pass."

@pet_lovers59:

" Saidaboj the GOAT. You go think say person don win until Saidaboj replyBlessing CEO should rest honestly. She dey try use you dey relevant."

@mr_white7515:

"I no kuku like that Blessing before. Saïda send your account make I send you my papa savings. You too get sense."

@yallmeetdiana:

"Omo I no want make this video finish do long one this thing Dey sweet me."

@prozypius:

"English so fluent and ur sharp vioce love."

@onugo1:

"See has I dey look ue pretty face and white teeth u are beautiful."

@adenugayetundewalimot:

"Omo I too love this girl."

@eri_ife_oluwa_:

"Point and a very good analysis."

@sharon__okoli:

"Wow you finished her patapa nice one boo."

@oyin_toh_kansola

"Awwww am still proud of you."

Portable blasts Saida BOJ

Legit.ng had reported that the singer and Saida BOJ had resumed their face-off on social media and exchanged hard words in several videos.

The influencer earlier insulted Portable and his wives, questioning how they kissed in the morning.

Reacting to the video, the singer asked her to share her early morning pictures so he can see how beautiful she was.

