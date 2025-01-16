Joel EL has shared what Ubi Franklin did to him after Spyro granted an interview about the Davido's associate

Spyro had earlier shared how the talent manager cheated and deceived him with a feature involving Davido

Wading into the controversy, Joel EL also shared what Franklin did to him and the amount involved

Joel Amadi, better known as Joel EL, has reacted to the ongoing feud involving Ubi Franklin and Singer Spyro.

Legit.ng had reported that Spyro alleged that Ubi Franklin scammed him in Davido's name while at an event.

Joel EL speaks about Ubi Franklin. Photo credit@ubifranklin/@joeelkennis/@spyrofficial

Source: Instagram

Reacting to Spyro's interview, Joel EL also shared his ordeal in the hands of Davido's associate.

In the post sighted online, he noted that Franklin does not joke with his 10% in any deal but can cheat others of their money.

He disclosed that he gave the music executive a deal and his business partner, Iyanya a show worth millions of naira in Jos Plateau state.

However, he didn't state the year that happened. He added that he after he asked for his 10% from Franklin but didn't get it.

Joel EL shares what Ubi Franklin did

The music star mentioned that he called Franklin to ask for his 10%, but Davido's close associate ignored him.

Explaining further, Joel EL said that Franklin hung the phone on him. He added that many were watching what some people do first before reacting to their action.

Recall that social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, had also called Franklin out over debt. He suggested that Davido should send him away from his record label.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Joel EL's claim

Netizens reacted to what the music star said about Ubi Franklin. Here are some of the comments below:

@blight_fruity:

"So in short words, you used show money to replace 10% money… and the 10% was taken off by the manager, Ubi you’re not a good guy…., simple."

@d_simeon:

"You people are not serious at all."

@a_is2amdon:

"Ubu Franklin and person money be like opay and Bet."

@osegs:

"Ubi is just a mess. Zero integrity with rush to align with the rich and established. Opporuntist 001, A gublible Davido cant' see these things."

@nate.baba:

“David needs to cut ties with Ubi Franklin. You are messing around with Davuiiod's name."

@joashua Ekwe:

"Ubi Franklin is not a good perosn."

@oliverjoh:

"In any room where there is intergrity, Ubi cannot be found there."

Ubi Franklin shares his ordeal in 2024

Legit.ng had reported that Franklin had shared some of the challenges he faced, and the lessons learnt from them as a businessman in 2024 in several posts on his Inst story.

According to him, the government took over his business property and even demolished the place. He said he lost millions as a result of that.

In another post, he mentioned the number of millions he was owing because the building he leased was collected from him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng