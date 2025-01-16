A lady has reacted to the post made by Queen Dammy about love and going back to her former lover, Portable

Queen Dammy and the singer had parted ways after the singer dragged her online for staying on TikTok live late

In her reaction, the lady called her shameless and some other fans suggested that her action was not ordinary

Late Alaafin's of Oyo's widow, Queen Dammy, has sparked massive reactions after she shared a cryptic post about love and going back to one's lover.

Legit.ng had reported that the mother of one had parted ways in an online drama with street pop singer, Habeeb Olalomi Badmus. The singer dragged her for going online at midnight. He also shared messy details about her.

Lade calls Dammy shamless over love for Portable. Photo credit@portablebabey/@queendammy

Source: Instagram

Taking to her Instagram story, she shared a post about love and going to make herself happy. She said that true love does not die. And added that she was going back to her happiness.

She also blasted online critics for poking their noses in her affairs.

Fans react to Queen Dammy's move

Reacting to her decision as seen in her post, a lady known as Hybrid Ola on X called her shamless.

She questioned Queen Dammy's decision to go back to where she was once embarrassed.

She added that her move to go back to the singer, who flaunted his account statement online, might not be ordinary, and other fans joined her to discuss Queen Dammy and Portable.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Queen Dammy's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post made by the lady. Here are some of the comments below:

@47kis:

"She Dey go back?"

@Hybrid_Ola:

"Dey go back Abi she don dey pop mansion. Success is Inevitable."

@Chidevi:

"True true, make una mind una business."

@Plug086:

"Make she no go back to her source of income?"

@symply_zina:

"This thing no be ordinary. If una see me say I dey post Portable as my man Make una run tell my mama to tie me rope."

@meggiebangz:

"How she go survive ?God abeg."

@Babygal2mami:

"This one na who she go life on she dey find. She knows say no sensible man will house her with her many escapades. She's just a leech who can't stay without a host."

@BCraft_studio:

"Biko hope she no get girl as pikin. This is really soe sad . She shs so musch lowe standared abeg."

@Magik_jay_:

"She don see say nothing da street. If I advise any relationship person, make una cut my ear."

@ugo_himself:

"Love over everything. Afi true love never die naaa. Portable dey use charm on them because I don't think this is ordinary."

Portable blasts VDM

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the singer had responded to activist Verydarkman's video about him.

The TikToker had claimed that the singer beat up a man at Felebration and the man was badly injured.

Sharing his own side of the story, Portable explained that he guy ran away with his money and was going about to represent him at shows.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng