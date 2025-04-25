Legit.ng journalist, Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State - A middle-aged man, identified as Uncle Light, and his son, Miracle, have allegedly died from suspected food poisoning at Ebebe Junction in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.

Suspected food poisoning has allegedly killed a middle-aged man, identified as Uncle Light, and his son, Miracle at Ebebe Junction in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State.

The Police operatives evacuate the two bodies who died from suspected food poisoning

Source: Original

The victims are said to have been killed by a woman who reportedly moved in with the man after divorcing her husband earlier this year.

As reported by The Punch, the woman is suspected of having poisoned the food they ate.

A resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the woman left the house early that morning with her baby and had not returned since the incident.

“Since the incident happened on Wednesday, we haven’t seen the woman. She left early in the morning with her baby while abandoning the man and his son here. We don’t know what they ate that made them start vomiting.

“The man is lying inside naked; while you can see the son lying down at the gate. We need help for them to be evacuated to the hospital before they start smelling.”

The Police operatives later arrived and evacuated the two bodies.

A man who identified himself as the brother of the woman in question later arrived at the compound with police operatives.

He told police that his sister was ill and currently in custody.

Family of 7 die after eating cassava meal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a family of seven died after eating Cassava delicacy during dinner in Shagari local government area of Sokoto state.

The village head, Malam Muhammadu Modi Magajin Runjin Barmo, said the tragic incident happened on Wednesday, August 7, 2024.

Barmo, however, said 4 houses had eaten the suspected cassava delicacy and no illness was recorded in those houses.

4 family members die after eating Amala

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that four members of the same family reportedly died after eating amala in Mopa Muro LGA of Kogi state.

The deceased victims are the father, two daughters, and a family relation while the mother is still at the hospital.

However, it is not yet clear if their mysterious and unexplained deaths are linked to the consumption of the amala.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng