Tragedy as Father, Son Die From Suspected Food Poisoning
Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State - A middle-aged man, identified as Uncle Light, and his son, Miracle, have allegedly died from suspected food poisoning at Ebebe Junction in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.
The victims are said to have been killed by a woman who reportedly moved in with the man after divorcing her husband earlier this year.
As reported by The Punch, the woman is suspected of having poisoned the food they ate.
A resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the woman left the house early that morning with her baby and had not returned since the incident.
“Since the incident happened on Wednesday, we haven’t seen the woman. She left early in the morning with her baby while abandoning the man and his son here. We don’t know what they ate that made them start vomiting.
“The man is lying inside naked; while you can see the son lying down at the gate. We need help for them to be evacuated to the hospital before they start smelling.”
The Police operatives later arrived and evacuated the two bodies.
A man who identified himself as the brother of the woman in question later arrived at the compound with police operatives.
He told police that his sister was ill and currently in custody.
