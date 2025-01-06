The drama between relationship coach Blessing CEO and influencer Saida Boj has spanned into 2025

Blessing CEO decided to compare Saida Boj's old look with her present appearance in her latest post on Instagram

The relationship coach also shared what she thinks about Saida Boj's chest area in the previous and current photo, causing fans to give their hot takes

Relationship coach Blessing Nkiru Okoro, aka Blessing CEO, made the news again after she dragged social media influencer Sarah Idaje Ojone, aka Saida Boj, and made jest of her chest area.

She posted an old picture of Saida Boj's firm chest area and the latest picture of her chest area looking not too firm. The relationship blogger lambasted the influencer and said that the pictures were when she was not yet the voice of the girl-child and when she claimed to be the voice of the girl-child.

Fans wade into Blessing CEO, Saida's drama

Many fans gave their hot takes on the drama between Blessing CEO and Saida Boj. Some people alleged that Saida Boj must have slept with different men, hence, her chest area looked that way.

Others claimed that maybe Saida Boj has children and does not want to disclose it to members of the public. Some netizens chose to make funny remarks about the social media influencer's body.

In 2024, Saida Boj and Blessing CEO dragged each other to filth and made some daring accusations against themselves. The latter accused the former of copying her pattern of blogging while Saida Boj refused to back down and continued to drag Blessing CEO.

See Blessing CEO's post below:

Reactions as Blessing CEO tackles Saida Boj's chest

Check out some of the reactions as Blessing CEO tackles Saida Boj's chest area below:

@blossom.chiamaka:

"The way younger girls drop these days, it’s quite alarming."

@justys_lifestyle:

"Girls that come out and speak against men, trust me it’s because of their past bad experiences with men. When they find that one man that completes them, story will change. So she isn’t voice of any girl child she only speaks from a place of hurt and anger for men. Love go find you someday Saida. Blessing isn't her mate. Blessing, she will grow."

@dillontribes:

"She fine well well and get body before o, too much knacking no good o. 20m 100 days knacking non-stop."

@jenny_enkay:

"Her before fine wella o."

@jn.osita:

"Maybe she don born 3 hide."

@melprinsess:

"Her after is better than before!"

@sugardestiny_official:

"Jesus. I think say you dey play better."

Blessing CEO speaks about fight with Saida-Boj

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Blessing CEO that had shared what triggered her fight with Saida Boj, and opened up on what it cost her to do her liposuction.

The relationship coach noted that she spent millions of naira for the aftercare of her body enhancement surgery.

She also shared how much she makes from her content on social media, among other issues, which got numerous comments from netizens.

