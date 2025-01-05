Burna Boy has reacted to the trending video of a woman named Helen, who claims to be Cubana Chiefpriest's Kenyan baby mama, after he cried out over her poor living condition

It will be recalled that the ongoing beef between Burna Boy and Cubana CP has gone viral, leading to an online controversy

Reacting to the lady's situation, the music sensation made some promises, which erupted in massive reactions on social media

It has been a dramatic few days on social media and does not seem to end soon. Just some hours after the Cubana Chiefpriest, whose real name is Pascal Okechukuwu's, baby Mama, cried out over her poor living conditions, Burna Boy was created.

A video of the lady sparked on social media after she shed emotional tears online, complaining about her son's welfare and the house they live in will be recalled. She aos stated that CP has abandoned them and he needs money to survive and take cate of her child.

Massive reactions as Burna Boy offers to help Hellen and her child. Credit: @burnaboygram, @cubana_chiefpriest, @hellen_ati

Source: Instagram

A lady representing Cubana Cheifpriest baby mama, identified as @blackcindrella, shared Hellen's crying video on social media, asking Nigerians to intervene.

She wrote:

"Dear Chiefpriest, @cubana_chiefpriest Children are blessings from above and they are innocent angels regardless of being born out of wedlock. Currently all is not well with Hellen @hellen_ati. Both her and Your son are suffering severely and even the landlord wants to throw them out because of house rent since last year September they are owing.The baby has not started school yet, to feed is by grace and Hellen is Unable to provide Basic needs and a better life for your son Pascal.

"All we are asking as the nation of Kenya , is for you Chiefpriest Money na Water to help your son and raise him just like you are raising his other siblings . The child is innocent. When Hellen sent you the baby picture a few hours she gave birth, you saw your newborn bouncing baby boy and sent us emojis of vomiting and said ,” that thing can never be my son” and you blocked Hellen even though she was and she is still ready for DNA Paternity test.

"Please for the sake of Humanity, have mercy and compassion of a father to your own Flesh and blood. NIGERIANS PLEASE HELP US."

See the post here:

Upon seeing the post, Burna Boy, who had already gifted Bethel $30K, opted to relocate Hellen to Nigeria and send his son to school.

See his response below:

Massive reactions trail Helen's post

Read some reactions below:

@fgg_becker:

"Burna's PR doing massive damage control."

@celebrity_dr_dee:

"Omor everybody go Dey pray make lucky udu post them now😂😂😂."

@geraldsnaps:

"Burna boy don win. 🏆If Lucky Udu post you now, your Life don better oo. 😂❤️🙌🏾."

@auxford44:

"I’m just shocked the mother also looks like Cubana Chiefpriest."

@sugardestiny_official:

"Awwww, sometimes it’s good for billionaires to fight so the poor can benefit from it and be blessed."

@biggest__7:

"Burna na the Goat 🐐 way they feed other people goat ❤️❤️❤️."

@mercyjames23:

"Pls, is Davido not seeing all these? Honestly, this is touching; the boy is really hungry."

@queenof_shebaa:

"My goodness 😮.See how DearGod is using a little quarrel to change pple’s destiny back to back since yesterday. Wow 🔥🔥Burna boy is a BIG GIVER."

Burna Boy reacts to pregnancy rumour

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Burna Boy responded to a lady who recently claimed he impregnated her and later dumped her.

The Grammy Award singer seemingly admitted to knowing the lady while recounting their experience.

Burna Boy also disclosed that he paid her N20k, which he suggested was her fee for the service she offered to him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng