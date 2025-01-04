Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest has alleged that Burna Boy bought his recent Ferrari as a result of Detty December pressure

Legit.ng earlier reported that few days before Christmas, the Grammy Winner buzzed the internet with videos of his new Ferrari Purosangue, reportedly worth N1.8bn

Following their recent, the nightlife entrepreneur stated how the musician acquired the luxury automobile, which he reacted to

Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest (born Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu) continued his online feud with Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy.

According to Legit.ng, the drama began when Burna Boy took to social media to call out the businessman.

Cubana Chiefpriest said Burna Boy bought his new Ferrari out of pressure. Credit: @cubanachiefpriest, @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

In response, Cubana Chiefpriest accused Burna Boy of owing money for jewelry and brought up his recent purchase of a Ferrari.

Burna Boy hit back, stating that he lives a cash-only lifestyle and does not have debts like Cubana Chiefpriest's boss, whom many believe to be Davido.

Burna Boy wrote: "You don score yourself. Everybody in Lagos knows my style. all my shitt paid for, sometimes cash sef. If not I for dey all the blogs by now for owing debts like your boss. Go to Cooscharis and service any of your stolen cars abeg I wan see something. Rooozaaay "" Igbo voice". Make I relax actually , I no want make you go jail."

Cubana Chiefpriest makes claims on Burna Boy's Ferrari

Cubana Chiefpriest further commented on Burna Boy's Ferrari, arguing that he and his crew don't do "pay as you drive."

He claimed that they pressured Burna Boy into acquiring the car on credit just to show off during the December festivities.

The nightlife mogul also suggested that Burna Boy was feeling the sting of the debts he racked up over the holiday season.

See his post below:

Cubana chiefpriest made allegations on Burna Boy's Ferrari. Credit: @cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

Cubana Chiefpriest spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

class_annie:

"Please don't spare him ,Enough is Enough, Burna feels like he is bigger than everybody."

abelian_love:

"Burna Boy don buy market. He fuckked up involving Cubana. ChiefPriest loves this kinds of shameless fights."

queensusz:

"Burna will soon become irrelevant like VDM."

elishajboy':

"Burna boy: "Owerri Rick ross"Cubana chief priest: "Diddy oil is the fastest way to PTSD" Year wey go sweet na from January you go know."

queen_bherrylee:

Nobody is bigger than davido, burna boy shut up your mouth you no get money pass Chief priest

uncleabimbola;

"This one na chest to chest. Nobody fit oppress anybody."

kvng_lheo:

"Be like say every corner kick wey chief priest get he dey score am 😂 ogologo."

harmony__vee:

"In football this is called hat trick 😂😂😂… referee blow the final whistle pleaseeeeeee."

stanley_ontop:

"Bend down collect Grammy winner Cubana chief priest still leading with 15 points."

popstarvindicate;

"He over cooked him bro. The Diddy agenda is not leaving anytime soon."

jhany_manny:

:Fun fact, nobody go fit oppress anybody with police😂😂 make una continue."

Chiefpriest shares video of Burna Boy begging for cake

The socialite Cubana brought out old videos to drag Burna Boy amid their recent fight online.

The Grammy award-winning singer started by indirectly shading a person whom many believed to be the businessman.

Chiefpriest, in an attempt to defend himself, shared videos of the times he hung out with Burna as he spilled alleged details from their past.

Source: Legit.ng