The Break The Silence Foundation has written President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the death of popular Nigerian artiste, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad

On September 12, 2023, Mohbad died after being treated by a nurse, who was later arrested; the police subsequently announced they would investigate the circumstances of the singer's death

Break The Silence Foundation, led by its convener, Yomi Fabiyi, alleged that Mohbad was killed and that some people were trying to cover up the facts

Ikeja, Lagos state - Break the Silence Foundation has raised an alarm over the alleged suppression of 'critical evidence' and possible political manipulation in Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad's death case.

Mohbad, a singer, died controversially in September 2023, aged 27.

Vanguard noted Break the Silence Foundation's concern in a report on Friday, April 25.

In a letter dated Friday, April 11, and addressed to President Bola Tinubu, Nollywood actor and human rights advocate Yomi Fabiyi alleged that video evidence suggesting Mohbad was murdered has been deliberately ignored by the police since December 2024. Fabiyi spoke on behalf of the foundation in his capacity as the group's founder.

Mohbad: Group asks Tinubu to intervene directly

The alleged evidence, according to Fabiyi, includes a murder confession and eyewitness testimony shared via TikTok by Mohbad’s younger brother, Adura.

The letter accused the police of following “orders from above” to bury the alleged video evidence and reportedly protect those implicated in the late musician’s demise.

Furthermore, the letter urged Tinubu to intervene directly, citing the president's purported longstanding relationship with the entertainment industry.

The appeal ended with a rallying cry for justice.

Fabiyi said:

“The youths are observing, the student union is expectant, the industry is waiting, and the world is watching.”

Chaos after Mohbad's death

Legit.ng reports that since Mohbad’s passing on September 12, 2023, his family has been entangled in controversies.

Key among them are disputes over the paternity of his son, Liam, ownership of his assets, and the battle over his final resting place.

The former Marlian Music signee died under mysterious circumstances, sparking allegations against his former label boss, Naira Marley, music promoter Sam Larry, childhood friend Prime Boy, and ex-manager.

Authorities arrested the accused on charges of bullying and harassment, but they were later released on bail in November 2023.

On February 26, the Yaba Magistrate Court dismissed any direct link between them and Mohbad’s death.

However, the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) ruled that the auxiliary nurse who treated him, Feyisayo Ogedengbe, and an associate, Ayobami Sadiq, would be prosecuted.

Mohbad: Lagos attorney-general receives toxicologist’s report

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Lagos state attorney-general and commissioner for justice, Lawal Pedro (SAN), said the toxicology report and other forensic analysis conducted in the United States on Mohbad is out.

He said Mohbad's autopsy report is now with the Lagos state pathologist, as well as the coroner magistrate.

The attorney-general explained that the forensic examination would not have been done in the United States if the Lagos DNA and Forensic Centre had not been burnt during the #EndSARS protest of October 2020.

