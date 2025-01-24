Nigerian singer Burna Boy was a sight to behold as he stood with other celebrities at the Paris La Défense Arena in France

America's John Legend, Katy Perry, and their colleagues were in attendance at the solidarity event tagged the Yellow Coins Gala

The charity event was organised to collect donations which will be used for the benefit of the Hospital Foundation.

Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, was present as the Yellow Coins Gala was held on Thursday, January 23, 2025, at Paris La Défense Arena, France.

It was a musical and charity event which had John Legend, Aya Nakamura, Jose Alvaro Balvin aka J Balvin, Katy Perry, Jung Ho-seok aka J-Hope, Gautier Capuçon, among others, in attendance. The event, which is in its third edition, is aimed at collecting donations for the benefit of Hospital Foundation. It is the first time it will be held at Paris La Défense Arena.

In a video shared by @afrobeatshq on Instagram, Burna Boy stood tall with the other artistes on the stage as fans cheered them. On his Instagram stories, he posted some moments from the event and when he hugged John Legend.

Burna Boy as a global figure

Burna Boy's influence on the global stage cannot be over-emphasized as he has performed on several international platforms. His fan base has grown over the years and has made his countrymen proud.

Dubbed the African giant, which is the title of his fourth studio album released in 2019, the singer is also a recipient of the prestigious Grammy award.

Burna Boy and controversies

Aside from making Nigerians proud on the global scene, Burna Boy has been involved in some controversies. He has been criticised for how he kicks some of the fans who try to distract his performances on stage.

Recall that on December 31, 2024, the Ye hitmaker was among the entertainers who performed at the Greater Lagos concert. A fan had jumped on the stage and it distracted the singer. This caused him to stop his performance after his disc jockey played his hit song Last Last.

Burna Boy has also been entangled in dramas that involved celebrity barman Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, and singer Darlington Okoye, aka Speed Darlington or Akpi.

Akpi had made some allegations against Burna Boy and claimed that he got his Grammy award after Amercian rapper Sean Combs, aka P. Diddy or Diddy, used baby oils on him. This caused Burna Boy to influence Akpi's arrest. After spending some weeks in the police cell, Akpi finally regained his freedom.

Watch Burna Boy, John Legend, and others in the video below:

Burna Boy performs for Oyibo fans

