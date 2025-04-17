Celebrity couple Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux gave their guests and online fans a spectacular moment from their wedding ceremony

The TikTok influencer was spotted during the ceremony kneeling to pray for her husband in the presence of her friends, family and in-laws

Priscilla offered her heart's desires to God regarding her partner, her prayer points caught the attention of many online, as they reacted differently to it

Interesting moments from Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux’s wedding have surfaced online.

The highly anticipated wedding, which is finally taking place on April 17, 2025, has left both their guests and netizens entertained by their festivities.

Priscilla Ojo prays for husband Juma Jux as he reacts. Credit: @its.prscy

Source: Instagram

A video made the rounds online, capturing the heartwarming moment Priscilla knelt to pray for her heartthrob as she was directed on the actual words to say.

The young bride noted that the Tanzanian artist would have no reason to look at another woman ever again.

Offering her petition to God in her indigenous dialect, she prayed that she was going to be the only woman Juma Jux would have in his lifetime.

The officiating MC asked Juma if he agreed with the prayers his wife said for him and he responded with a resounding yes.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng also reported that the Celebrity couple Priscy and Juma Jux took their social media fans by storm with their traditional wedding outfits.

There was a lot of anticipation about the JP2025 wedding, and the big day finally came on April 17, 2025, to the joy of fans. Several fans could not hold back their excitement and admitted to going from one social media page to another in search of details about the much-anticipated event.

After what seemed like forever, the bride, Priscy, finally posted official photos of herself and her husband, Juma Jux, on their big day.

In the photos which were shared on Instagram, Priscy and Juma Jux were seen looking regal in matching blue and orange outfits.

To show that they were now one, the groom, who is a Tanzanian musician, held his walking stick, which had its emblem designed to look like the map of Africa. He also rocked long traditional beads that fell close to his knees.

Priscy, on the other hand, had a series of beautiful crystal beads sewn into the orange parts of her dress. She also rocked a simple silver necklace and earrings. The couple looked very much in love with each other in the photos.

The photos of Priscy and Juma Jux’s wedding outfits were accompanied by a caption that reads:

“Traditional wedding ready❤️”

Netizens react to Priscilla Ojo’s prayers for husband

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

abidemikadri said:

"The way this marriage dey sweet me Ehnehn, I can’t explain. This union shall be forever in Jesus name."

denike_anikky02 said;

"A finished man 😍🥰I tap from u both blessings o🙏🏻."

triple_t_cookie said:

"See me blushing like mumu 😂😂😂 this marriage is blessed in Jesus name🙏."

keji_surprises_n_events said:

"Welcome all the online in-laws to the comment section, here to take your order Jollof, Fried Rice or Swallow??? "

steve_of_portharcourt said:

"See the way am behind the keyboard laughing and na my age mate Dey marry…… please stop by for your drinks online attendees."

mu_bi_nah wrote:

"He was like what does it mean 😂😂😂ur joy is permanent fam."

oyekiddies said:

"Awww😍he said, what does she say."

mercifild wrote:

"Finished man see the way am blushing like mumu😂😂😂."

vickywears_ng wrote:

"I don over waka internet today😍😍😍congratulations Pricy."

Iyabo Ojo debuts first attire on Priscy and Juma's wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the bride's mother Iyabo Ojo finally shared photos of her outfit for Priscy and Juma Jux's Nigerian wedding.

In the photo, Iyabo Ojo wore the selected asoebi for the day, which was a mixture of green and orange.

The movie star had her dress heavily beaded, and she rocked a big headgear to show that she was indeed the bride’s mother. She was also decked in gold accessories.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng