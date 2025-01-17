Queen Dammy has finally regained consciousness and spilled what transpired between her and Portable before she fainted

In a live video with Many Kiss, she shared the health issue Portable confessed he was battling with

Fans were wowed by all Dammy said as they reacted to the video in the comments section of the video

Late Alaafin of Oyo's widow, Queen Dammy, has reacted to the shade thrown at her by Portable after she fainted, She also reacted to claims of going back to Portable.

Legit.ng had reported that the former queen was said to have gone back to the singer, who embarrassed her over TikTok live session. She also fainted and was taken to the hospital.

After regaining consciousness, Dammy had a live session with her friend Mandy Kiss and exposed all that transpired between her and Portable.

According to her, she was in her house when she was chatting with the Zeh Nation boss. She noted that Portable didn't disclose the things they discussed.

Queen Dammy mentioned that Portable said he will take her to an Ifa priest to swear if no one slept with her after she left him, and she refused to follow him there.

The entrepreneur explained that she was not ready to go back to Portable. And even if at all she goes back, she was going there to ruin him because he has disgraced her a lot.

Queen Dammy spilled details

Speaking further, Dammy said Portable claimed that he was gradually running mad which was why he allegedly misbehaves online.

She added that she was already developing a high blood pressure as a result of what she passed though in the hands of the singer.

Queen Dammy started raining curses on Portable and added that all the prayers she prayed when they chatted will turn to curses.

Queen Dammy speaks about Portable's wife

Spilling more details, Queen Dammy noted that Portable allegedly told her that Bewaji, Portable's wife, was annoyed with him because of their relationship.

She assured her fans, who contributed money for her, that she will not disappoint them by going back to Portable.

Recall that Mandy Kiss had also defended Queen Dammy. She dared Portable to try her and shared what he did to her.

Reactions trail Queen Dammy's video

Netizens shared their take about all Queen Dammy said about Portable. Here are some of the comments below:

@abike_miiii:

"Omo, I no even know wetin I wan type . Make una help me type."

@oluwa_yanmifeh:

"Person wey faint last night still get strength dey talk like this, dammy you sabi act ooo."

@hafuntie:

"I don't think lady get fam??She does not aheb shame at all."

@official_2weenzyno:

"Na una palava be that, make una shaa patronize Oluwafunkeh Gold."

@interior_design_by_pearl1:

"Ahhhhh iya omoyii da."

@khejhiegoldjeweler:

"Dammy where is your mama and papa abeg."

