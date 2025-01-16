Spyro has shared his plan for his new enemy, Ubi Franklin, in a post on social media amid the fight he had with him

In the post, he said he was planning to ensure that Franklin was brought to book and added that he will not rest

His post sparked reactions among fans of the singer who took sides between the warring parties

Nigerian singer, Oluwadipe Oluwasanmi David, professionally known as Spyro, who was recently caught in the middle of some controversies with people, has shared his plan for Ubi Franklin.

Legit.ng had reported that Spyro had called out Ubi Franklin and accused him of scamming him. The two have been on a back and forth online about their feud.

Continuing his dragging spree, Spyro shared a new post about Franklin. In the online reaction, he noted that he was not ready to rest on Franklin's case.

He disclosed that he was ready to ensured that the businessman and Davido's associate was brought to book for scamming him.

According to him, he was ready to 'pin' on Ubi Franklin's case.

Spyro gives Ubi Franklin new name

In his post, the 'Funke' crooner, who gave his colleague some advice months ago, gave his arch-enemy a new name.

He called him, 'Owe-bi Franklin' in his write-up. He vowed to stand by the neck of the music executive.

Also in his write-up, he used a bible verse to send his message to Ubi Franklin, he noted that he will not leave him nor forsake him.

Fans take side

Taking to the comments section, fans took sides between Franklin and Spyro.

A few dragged Spyro and advised him to face his music while, others blasted Franklin over the allegation.

See the post here:

What fans said about Spyro's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the singer's post. Here are some of the comments below:

@lindyjoe23:

"This is the issue with some upcoming artists in Nigeria. Why do you always turn back fiightiing everyone after making?

@mhizfreshbness:

"Ubi, you dey owe 10% or not."

@thepoet_glory

"You are doing the right thing. For very work, man deserves the pay."

@yumyum"

“I applaud what you are doing about it."

@egooyibo:

"Anything thst invpolves 419, count Ubi in,mma nnis not transparent."

@jinadeu89:

"David need to distance himslef from Ubi ansd a lot of people befor they trash his name"

@thrify_by_thrift:

"I hope you stayr relevant after this."

Joel EL reacts to Ubi Franklin's allegation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the music artist had waded in to the ongoing drama involving his colleague. Spyro and SBI, Franklin.

Spyro had called out Franklin in an interview. He shared what he did to him and dragged Davido also into it.

Joel EL also shared what Franklin did to him and the amount involved. He stated that Franklin hung up on him and ignored him after then. He also said that people were watching what was happening.

