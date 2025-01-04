Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest has brought out old videos to drag Burna Boy amid their recent fight online

The Grammy award-winning singer started by indirectly shading a person whom many believed to be the businessman

Chiefpriest, in an attempt to defend himself, shared videos of the times he hung out with Burna as he spilled alleged details from their past

Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest (born Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu) and Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy have engaged in an online heated feud.

It all started when the musician took to his Instagram story to make a post that many believed was intended for Cubana Chiefpriest, a close friend of Davido.

Cubana Chiefpriest used an old vide to taunt Burna Boy. Credit: @cubanachiefpriest, @burnaboy

In the written text, he referred to the celebrity barman as Owerri Rick Ross and accused him of being into illegal money.

"No forget say u be Azaman o And dem don gbe your plug wey him name na 'Omo Igbo' for ATL and na u be next #OwerriRickyrozay," Burna wrote.

Cubana Chief Priest responded on his own page, claiming that Burna Boy is simply pained. He also claimed that Burna Boy's Grammy had something to do with the US rap mogul Diddy.

In Chiefpriest's words

"Diddy oil the fastest way to PTSD. you never see anything, you and your bend down collect Grammy."

Chiefpriest shares video of Burna Boy begging for cake

The exchange between the two entertainers continued for some time, eventually reaching the point where Chiefpriest revisited his Snapchat memories to share photos from Burna Boy's performance at his birthday.

Cubana ChiefPriest revealed that in 2018, he paid Burna Boy N1 million to perform as a backup artist at his birthday party. He mentioned how he has been witnessing the immense success that Burna Boy seems to have achieved lately.

To support his claims further, the celebrity barman shared an old video of Burna Boy asking to sample the celebrant's cake, tagging him as "begi begi."

"Owerri Rick Ross. What a blessing !!!!. See where dem dey rate me put. Me & Rosay #CpNosmall.

"2018 na 1m naira I pay you to perform as back up artist for my birthday. I get pictures & videos where you dey perform for me. I go lie for you. We don dey chop this money before you meet us for queue be humble small boy."

See the series of his post below:

Cubana Chiefpriest spurs reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ceemoni3:

"Burna dey really behave like woman, you called out someone unprovoked, they person hit you harder, e shock you, the next thing to do na to tackle his guy Davido 001 wey non send you, Bro! Face CP Man to Man, non dey behave like AFRICAN PRINCESS."

olobadagzy:

"Cubana chief priest sabi cook na why he get plenty restaurants 😂👨‍🍳 Game Over."

jokey_sleek:

"If you are sleeping 😂 you are wrong 😂 Burna didn’t prepare for this."

vvivianchampion1:

"Kudos to cp , this is actually what you guys should be doing when all this people come at David unprovoked. David came to a party , saw your mum ,respected and greeted her with nothing but love . That’s how people who are filled with love behave . Wetin Dey pepper all of una for where davido Dey . What did he ever do you people , is it his fault to come from a wealthy home ? Abeg make all of una wey Dey beef 001 get out . Make una go hug transformer if the pain is too much . Boy wey get too much respect and love , una Dey beef am up and down . Go and kpai if you no love davido . Enough of all this nonsense. Make pain."

black_extrovert:

"CP never even add curry, and the food don dey scent!:

meet_chifumnaya:

"How is that someone who brags to be so rich will be living in pain? This question truly deserves an answer."

goodgirljety:

"Why do I feel Akpi is somewhere now saying “God is that how you fight for people wey no get who go fight for them?” 😂😂😂. Miracle no dey tire Jesus in portable voicekpai all of una, ndi ara."

amelda_6:

"I no go lie Cp delivered his pooling unit. Team Cp say cheers >>>>>>>."

Burna Boy explains actions at Greater Lagos show

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Burna Boy reacted hours after he walked off the stage at the Greater Lagos concert after a fan ran up to him.

In a post on his Instagram story, he tried to explain what happened and the reason for his action.

According to him, everyone knows his rule about getting on stage and starting him while he was busy performing for his fans.

