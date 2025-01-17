Cubana Chiefpriest has made bold allegations as he seemingly resumed his social media feud with Burna Boy

The celebrity barman reshared a video posted by Burna Boy, alleging that he and his family were being monitored

Cubana Chiefpriest also went as far as tagging the Nigerian Police to the video, spurring reactions from Nigerians

Popular socialite Pascal Okechukwu better known as Cubana Chiefpriest, has stirred up his feud with Grammy Award winner Damini Ogulu Burna Boy with bold accusations.

Chiefpriest and Burna Boy made headlines a few days ago as they exchanged words which led to the singer showing support for the socialite's alleged brother and baby mama.

In a recent statement on Friday, January 17, Chiefpriest, via his Instastory, shared his grievances, including a threat to his life and that of his family.

The socialite alleged that he and his family were being deliberately monitored.

Chiefpriest made the allegations while resharing a video recently shared by Burna Boy showing an individual driving and vibing to music while cruising through what the socialite claimed to be his neighbourhood in the Ikoyi area of Lagos.

The socialite alleged that the location shown was close to his home as he raised alarm.

Chiefpriest also issued warnings while tagging the Nigeria Police to the video.

Resharing the clip on his Instastory, Cubana Chiefpriest wrote,

“This na my neighborhood for ikoyi, you drive pass my crib recording with eye symbol, you are watching me to shoot me Abi or abduct my family, this is childish. Dog wey dey bite no dey bark. I be Aba boy, we fight to finish. all your men shall fall that day if you cross my lane. Make shaa nothing happen to my family. Na ikoyi be this here no be Ikate @nigeriapolice force already have the intel so I’m ready."

Below is a screenshot of Cubana Chiefpriest post:

Screenshot of Cubana Chiefpriest's post.

Watch the video Cubana Chiefpriest shared below:

Reactions as Chiefpriest raises alarm

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

harrhyzon:

"CP do the calms ehh…everywhere maramma….make men drive pass estate na."

decoopiah:

"This is Childish… pass De drive de go him way, you don de fear …Abeg chill. Burna na good guy."

creamy.dency:

"Its all fun and laugh until then fight turn bloody then we go begin to blame."

uniqueplies_studdard:

"Fear na water."

calmscribbles:

"This beef is no longer funny. Both of you should stop. We have important things to worry about."

i_am_sa_m:

"Mouth na water you dey do anyhow to the breadwinner of your family."

dr_ignatius_oparaocha:

"How can you have an issue with someone, drive past their neighborhood, take a picture, and then post it? You clearly know what you're doing."

Chiefpriest gifts friend 47 cows

In other news via Legit.ng, the celebrity barman gifted his friend 47 cows for his late mother's burial.

He posted a video of his friend and others inspecting a new building before they ended up by the truck containing the 47 cows.

"Cows wey b say all friends bring..him personalize am," a netizen said.

Source: Legit.ng