Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest is in the news shortly after his alleged baby mama called out recently

Legit,ng reported that the Kenyan woman spoke on ending it all after weeks f several cry out over her living condition and that of her little son

Chiefpriest who decided not to respond to her, went on to celebrate his wife Angel’s birthday in a lavish manner that has got many talking

Nigerian socialite Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chiefpriest, has caused a stir on social media with the extravagant gifts he gave his wife, Angel, for her birthday.

The barman, who has recently faced infidelity allegations from Kenyan woman Hellen Ati, seems to have a lot to going on in his personal life.

Cubana Chiefpriest pampers wife 2025 Range Rover, luxury bags for birthday. Credit: @cubanachiefpriest

Legit.ng reported that Hellen Ati made a distressing public statement about her and her son's wellbeing, even threatening to take drastic measures.

In one of the post, she said that the businessman, who supported Davido months ago, should be ready to bury his son. She disclosed that since he has refused to come and take care of him, he should be ready to bury him. Hellen added that he should not worry about coming for her own burial.

In another post, she shared images of some dangerous objects. He noted that they were sharp enough to cut the remaining meat, and she added that he should bury the rest. She thanked the people who stood by her and the people, who insulted her.

The embattled lady also said that her post was going to be the last from her. Hellen prayed that God will forgive the people, who have insulted her.

Recall that Hellen had shared the pictures of her son for the first time last year, the Data Protection Authority had to step in after that.

Cubana Chiefpriest celebrates wife

Amid these tensions, Cubana Chiefpriest posted a video of the 2025 Range Rover he gifted his wife on her birthday, January 26.

Shortly after, he shared a collection of luxury handbags, including pieces from Hermes and Dior, that he bought for the mother of his children.

He further professed his love for his wife noting how she has made life easy for him. He wrote:

“‘What would I have done without you my queen? I pray God blesses and protects you”

See his post below:

Cubana Chiefpriest’s birthday gift to wife trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

queensonia:

"Some of this things happening now should teach we young girls some lesson’s better leave that married man because his never gonna leave his wife for you.some will think maybe because his rich he will take care of me the same way he does for his wife just Dey play😂you go too suffer ehhh."

mmachy:

"Everybody no be yul Wey abandoned his family because of another man leftover…keep opening legs for married men, you will cry blood."

eleganctccy:

"I hope he normally treats his wife this good …. N not only because he was publicly humiliated online from cheating."

jewelries_oma:

"I’m so happy for you D’Angels. Enjoy if it, nah your God give you. Abeg Helen don kpai."

prankhottiee:

"She deserves everything. She’s the one behind chief priest success."

its.kemzy_:

"The other baby mam BP go don high again

deemonrovia:

"Smh. That is what they do to distract you. That means there is a 50% chance that the child is his. And she's no better because she should encourage her husband to take a DNA test."

