Nigerian singer Spyro has opened up about his issues with Davido’s associate, Ubi Franklin, on social media

During a recent interview, the music star revealed how Ubi Franklin duped him with Davido’s name while at an event

Spyro’s claim was met with interesting reactions from netizens as some of them noted it was not Ubi’s first time

Nigerian singer Oludipe David, aka Spyro, has accused singer David ‘Davido’ Adeleke’s associate, Ubi Franklin, of scamming him.

Just recently, the Who’s Your Guy crooner was a guest on The Link Up podcast when he opened up about his issues with Ubi Franklin.

According to Spyro, Ubi used Davido’s name to get him to perform at an event with the claim that OBO was going to pay.

Spyro said that when he raised his concerns about the payment aspect of the show, Ubi just rushed to him and gave him the microphone while the MC announced that he was coming on the stage to perform.

After he was eventually roped into the performance, Spyro said that he immediately questioned Ubi about his payment and the talent manager told him not to tell Davido about it because the 30BG boss was actually not the one who told him to perform.

The Christian singer said he was practically scammed in broad daylight by Ubi Franklin. In his words:

“I have an issue with Ubi Franklin. Ubi just came down and said David said we should come perform at the birthday party that he was invited to that he was going to give us 5k. I called him to the side and said ‘bro first of all, I don’t charge 5k.’ My Nigerian currency wey I dey charge, the least I would do is N20 million. On getting there, David was on stage, he came back from the stage and Ubi just came to me, he said ‘you’re going on the stage now’ before you know it, MC don announce, Spyro! And right after, I said okay Ubi, shebi you don sha make me, I don perform now, where my money wey you say David say him go give us? He said ‘no don’t go and buzz David o, he’s not the one actually, let me tell you the truth, he’s not the one that said you guys should come and do the show’. I was like are you kidding me? So David doesn’t even know anything about this, so you just used David’s name, this is broad daylight scam bro!”

See the video below:

Reactions as Spyro accuses Ubi Franklin of scam

Spyro’s claims about Ubi Franklin raised a series of reactions from netizens. Several of them noted that it was not the talent manager’s first time and some of them even called on VeryDarkMan. Others also suggested that Davido keep his distance from Ubi because he was ruining his reputation.

Read some of their comments below:

iamtunegod:

“God Abeg oh.”

deejay.d1:

“Ubi has been scamming people for a long time . Especially those people without connections and seeking to promote their career.”

9jafling_datingapp:

“Eweyyyy. 20m ontop "Who's your guy" 😂😂😂 God oooo help me too.”

bamidele__oj:

“This Ubi get too many problems!!!”

olamilekan_adeniyi12:

“The werey Ubi don lock comment section😂.”

melvis_la_belle:

“Wen VDM said it people thought he just hated Ubi.”

benthevillain__:

“The least amount you collect for a show is 20m… be like I go enter studio o 🙃.”

Officialdollarboss:

“I think it’s beta for Davido to disassociate himself from that guy Cz he’s been doing this for long time coming Spyro is not the first or 20th person to say something like this about him.”

ohis.vic:

“I really don't know what Davido is still doin with that baby Ubi... He should get him off his crew.”

Iamjaybee777:

“Ubi gradually becoming thief day by day. Too much of talks like this around him and yet Davido refuses to chase him away. Imagining a former record label boss scamming people up and down for David name. SAPA you do dis one ooo😂😂.”

T1000jiveangels:

“That's terrible.”

laaaydd:

“@na.h.z Uni na correct 419 he don use David name move people gaan.”

general_sultan:

“They really need to arrest that guy.”

rozay_smile:

“I nor believe @davido can’t do this e sure for me.”

Lekzymilli:

“Ubi just dey cast he name every time.”

Officialdtwinz:

“To be honest with ubi has had a very bad reputation and his been dragged to the mud countless times which is very bad.”

iam_viktho:

“Ubi is a fraud for sure he has lots of issues in the industry.”

VDM accuses Ubi Franklin of duping man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that online critic Vincent Martins Otse aka VeryDarkMan accused Ubi Franklin of duping a man of over N10 million using Davido's name.

In the lengthy video, the social media activist explained how Ubi Franklin collected a total of N10.5 million from an upcoming artist with claims that he would get him a music feature with Davido.

According to Very Dark Man, Ubi, who is supposed to be a top person in the Nigerian entertainment scene, is engaging in fraudulent activities.

