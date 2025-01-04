Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged brother, Bethel Okechukwu, trended amid the online beef between him and Burna Boy

The Grammy award-winning singer earlier proposed to gift the barman's brother the whopping sum of $30k

Following that, Bethel Okechukwu revealed his location in case Burna was interested in meeting him physically

Bethel Okechukwu, the alleged brother of Nigerian socialite Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, has surfaced to claim the cash reward Afrobeats star Burna Boy (Damini Ogulu) proposed to give him.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the musician and the celebrity barman got into an online feud after the latter claimed the former was into illegal business.

As tensions got high, Burna Boy opted to provide $30k (approximately N50m) to the socialite's brother, who had once requested assistance from the public.

Hours after the online spat, Bethel Okechukwu, who earlier confessed to the world that he was a phone repairer in Alaba market, surfaced to claim his cash gift.

According to Bethel, he heard that Burna Boy was looking for him and that he was in the market in case he wanted to find him.

"My name is Bethel Okechukwu, Cubana Chiefpriests Brother who is A Phone Repairer whom Burnaboy is looking for and Promised "$30k" Please help me tell Burna I dey market o."

Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged brother trends

orlami_official:

"The guy Burna kick for stage dey find chief priest, chief priest brother Dey find Burna….for mathematics this is called cross multiplication."

iamtimah_white:

"The guy burna kick for stage dey find chiefpriest..Chiefpriest brother dey find Burna."

chinny_005:

"Na so this fight favour somebody, God can really use any opportunity to bless people."

mcmakopolo1:

Two people dey fight , another person go Receive credit alert 😂 what God cannot do does not ."

sleek.dunga:

"Beware of brothers such as this one! Such will compromise you in a heartbeat if the opportunity present itself !!!! That says a lot about who he is."

jernald_couture_:

"Burnaboy would be somewhere rn regretting why he came for CP. Now, he has $30k to cough out. The way this January Dey move, derereng. Got me thinking."

fusiasaa8:

"CP alleged broda de hussle money from Burna Boy and Burna alleged broda way he kick for stage de hussle money from CP. The confusion In this country needs to be studied at Oxford."

olakunle_vera:

"God works in mysterious ways, he fit use ur brother enemy take bless you 🤣, all na blessing."

Man claims to be the one Burna Boy assaulted

In a previous report by Legit.ng, a young man trended online after he claimed to be the person Burna Boy kicked out of the stage during the Greater Lagos show.

Recall that a video went viral showing when the musician quickly stopped a man who came to meet him on stage.

Amid the beef between Burna and Cubana Chiefpriest, the socialite asked the victim to come forward, promising a monetary reward.

