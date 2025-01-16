Spyro continued to call out Iybao Ojo's lover, Oga Paulo, over claims that he failed to provide for him while using this label fully

Recall that the singer had earlier stated that he had to borrow from the label boss whenever he needed money

The singer has, however, made another video to share more details about what transpired during his stay at the label

Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, whose real name is Spyro, has not stopped speaking his 'truth' about his stay at Paul Okoye, aka Oga Paulo's record label.

The show promoter and music executive had earlier debunked Spyro's claims that he constantly had to borrow money from him while he was under the label.

Many react as Spyro makes a fresh video concerning Oga Paulo. Credit: @pauloo2104, @spyro_official

Via his Instagram story, Iyabo Ojo's lover gave a breakdown of his earnings. He stated that the total amount he spent on himself was over N12 million, while he made 0 from the "Whose Your Guy" singer.

Reacting to his former boss' rebuttal, Spyro made another post, giving more details about his time at the label. According to him, Oga Paulo was not exactly present, and he does not think he was knowledgeable enough to own a record label.

He stated that he had to endure poor treatment at the hands of the label workers despite not asking for too much.

His IG story reads:

"I didn't lie oga pauloo2104, your sheets further proves my point... and these travel figures tho I didn't vet it because I remember being chased out of my hotel after One Africa at Wembly because the room was booked for one day and I was in the cold for hours before @superkunle got his sister to book me an airBnB, was there without food and the lady in the house was the one that fed me for two days before i moved my flight forward and ran to lagos and till date nobody asked how I faired.

"l am a very appreciative person and you know it sir and l appreciate you for putting me on and all these was all part of the process for me to be the Spyro I am today and of this I am grateful and baba if we are to say the truth you know you and I are cool till date, we did tour together recently and you were really nice we had fun. All love baba."

See a screenshot of his post here:

Spyro makes a fresh post concerning his time at Oga Paulo's label. Credit: @spyro_official

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Spyro's post about Paulo

Read some reactions by Nigerian netzines below:

@akwasi7577:

"This fight you are picking for yourself is not the problem, the problem is the kind of people you are picking up the fight with; I pray they don't gang up to destroy your career."

@ooni_obas:

"I don’t know why dis guy energy irritate me a lot… Una nor dey sing better thing, all dis talk put am into your music create something out of it instead of granting interview like a politician seeking for reelection."

@louisem214:

"Gimme 12 million I go understand ur side of the story."

@finest_dooll:

"I never knew yuh have to apologize' after saying your own TRUTH oh."

@leeeymarrrrh:

"But he help you when you needed help .. na why person no dey help person be this."

@daughter_of_albert1:

"Y'all will tell people to speak up, or why didn't you speak up? And when they do, same y'all will be saying "rest you talk too much" una go dey alright."

@9iceatilla:

"Wait did he just say Paulo didn’t know anything about music labels? Hmmmm this guy."

@lekutradeproperties:

"Can someone explain why all this explanation came in 😂 Cos am confused."

@ooni_obas:

"If you’re his fan, please tell him whining won’t help his career… Tell him to put his grievance into his work."

@folashewa1:

"Jesus boy who ask you to apologize before."

@gracy_cook_n_bake:

"Abeg go rest 😏 elenu jawaya."

Paulo's daughter Vanessa blasts Spyro

According to an earlier report by Legit.ng, Vanessa, the first child of music executive Paulo Okoye, replied to singer Sypro after he granted an interview.

Spyro had stated that he took a loan while he was with Paulo, and his record label didn't react when he was paying back.

Taking to her Instagram story, Vanessa sent the music star to the gallows and called him names.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

