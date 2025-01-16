Vanessa, the first child of music executive, Paulo Okoye has replied singer Sypro after he granted an interview

Spyro had stated that he took a loan while he was with Paulo, and his record label didn't react when he was paying back

Taking to her Instagram story, Vanessa sent the music star to the gallows and called him names

Vanessa Okoye, the daughter of music executive, Paul Okoye has reacted to the interview granted by Nigerian singer, Oluwadipe Oluwasanmi David, professionally known as Spyro.

Legit.ng had reported that the singer had opened up about his ordeal while with Paulo's record label.

Taking to her Instagram story, Vanessa called Spyro a one hit singer. She also said he was crazy.

Stating further, the mother of one said that Spyro was talking rubbish in the interview he granted about her father.

Vanessa speaks about ingrate

In her post, the lady who welcomed a baby last year claimed that a lot of music artists have been biting the finger that fed them.

She prayed that God will forgive the singer for what he said about them and their record label.

Vanessa shares Spyro's expenses

In her post on her Instagram story, she shared the statement of expensive lavished on Spyro while he was with father's record label.

In the post, it was stated that the record label spent N4.2 million on the singer, and he recorded two music videos. She also shared the amount used as travelling expenses and other things.

The lady also stated that Spyro's effort to the record label didn't yield any positive result, as he did not rake in any money for them.

How fans reacted to Vanessa's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Paulo's daughter. Here are some of the comments below:

Spyro shares financial plan

Legit.ng had reported that the music star had shared his plan for the year in a post on social media.

According to him, he was going to give his love interest, Nengi, a lot of dollars while little or nothing will be left for him to eat.

He wrote Nengi's name in capital letter as he included other items such as food, production, his mother and so on. He also left N500, for clothing.

