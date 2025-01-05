Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy has fulfilled his $30,000 vow to Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged brother

This charity came after Burna Boy's social media fight with Cubana Chief Priest gained widespread attention

Recall that the social media altercation between Burna and Chiefpriest began after Burna Boy made a triggering post about the socialite

Nigerian international star Burna Boy (Damini Ogulu) appears to be winning the battle with socialite Cubana Chiefpriest (Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu).

Recall that the two entertainers have been at war with each other after the singer accused the barman of involving in illegal business.

Cubana responded to his shady remark by claiming that Burna won the Grammy because of his relationship with embattled American rapper Diddy. He also bagged about paying Burna N1 million to act as a backing singer at his birthday party in 2018.

The fight went to the point where Burna taunted the barman with an old video of his alleged brother named Bethel Okechukwu. In the old clip, Bethel called out his Cubana Chiefpriest and told the public that his elder brother had refused to help him.

The Grammy award winner announced that he was ready to give the young man $30k (approximately N50m).

Burna Boy fufils $30k promise

In a video posted on his Instagram page, Bethel Okechukwu was seen meeting the award-winning musician, who gave him $30,000.

Bethel Okechukwu expressed gratitude to him, saying that God used Burna Boy to lift him out of poverty since the musician had changed his story.

"God is real, Odogwu @burnaboygram. God has used you to pull me out from poverty; I will be forever grateful, people, help me and thank him for me."

Watch the video below:

Burna Boy's $30k cash gift spurs reaction

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

iamfemmybest:

"Na burna be the real money na water no be Cho Cho Cho CP no be better brother."

buchibravo1:

"This is a spit on CP’s face though. Weldon Odogwu."

richyfunkystyle:

"BurnaBoy is winning, you pay him 1m 7yrs ago, then now him reward ur brother with 45mili….is God not wonderful?? Some people just dey pray make others remain stagnated."

samekenny:

"Make him no use the money do music o, just go and invest in business for multiplication of that money."

mobimoney_:

"The whole purpose of the banter was for this Guy to be remembered. See when God reasons your matter ehn He go cause things to fall in place for you. EXTRAORDINARY STRATEGIST JEHOVAH."

shanipel_cecil_;

"Ah!!…chief priest will definitely disown his blood brother... Because wtff."

kaydee_kash:

He just paid for vulnerability from the brother!! When you don't take care of what is yours,it becomes vulnerable and opens up to whomever shows care,love or help

Man claims to be the one Burna Boy assaulted

In a previous report by Legit.ng, a young man trended online after he claimed to be the person Burna Boy kicked out of the stage during the Greater Lagos show.

Recall that a video went viral showing when the musician quickly stopped a man who came to meet him on stage.

Amid the beef between Burna and Cubana Chiefpriest, the socialite asked the victim to come forward, promising a monetary reward.

