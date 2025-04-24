Fuji music star, K1 De Ultimate, has revealed he single-handedly wrote and registered Fuji as an official genre of music under the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC)

The singer said many of his critics have benefited from the Fuji structure he created

K1 also denied insulting his late mentor, Sikiru Ayinde Barrister, blaming the misunderstanding on mischief-makers

Fuji musician, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, also known as K1 De Ultimate, has again opened up the conversation about the actual owner of Fuji music.

The music star, who just had the burial of his mother, declared that he is the true architect of Fuji music’s rise to national and global recognition.

In an interview on Agbaletu TV, the Mayegun of Yorubaland revealed that he was solely responsible for registering the Fuji Musicians Association of Nigeria with the Corporate Affairs Commission.

Singer, K1 claimed he wrote the constitution of Fuji music. Photo: @kingwasiuayindemarshal/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

He also claimed to have written the association’s constitution himself.

In the interview, K1 took a swipe at critics who often accuse him of arrogance and betrayal, saying they ignore all the sacrifices he has made to elevate the genre to where it is today.

He said,

“I didn’t hijack Fuji music. I formalised it. I registered it officially and even drafted its constitution. They sat in my house to do it."

The Ade Ori Okin singer mentioned several names that formed the constitution drafting committee, including Fancia Alamu, Muhideen Ashekun, Waheed Akangbe, and Kolotiti.

He added that the meeting had legal backing, as his lawyer, Shola Abidakun, was present throughout the process.

K1 said that while many people have benefited from the brand he helped institutionalise, they repay him with insults and accusations.

He lamented:

“They call me all sorts of names today, but none of them can match the work I’ve put into this music."

I never insulted Sikiru Ayinde Barrister - K1

K1 also addressed the long-standing rumour that he once insulted his mentor, late Sikiru Ayinde Barrister.

The singer firmly denied the allegation, saying one of his friends made the offensive comment at an event where he merely performed.

He claimed:

“Because I was present at the event, they pinned it on me. But the person who made the comment is still alive. They should ask him."

He blamed some of Barrister’s loyalists for fanning the flames of discord between him and the late Fuji legend.

How I became King of Fuji - K1

Recounting how he ascended to the symbolic throne of Fuji music, K1 said it was more by fate than design. He explained that a feud between top Fuji icons, Sikiru Ayinde Barrister and General Kollington Ayinla, made him the default choice for the King of Fuji.

He noted:

“The organisers didn’t want to offend either of the two big names, so they gave the title to me as a neutral party"

He also debunked claims that he received financial aid from the federal government during his mother’s funeral, stating categorically that no public funds were involved in the burial ceremony.

K1 revealed that he never insulted the late Fuji singer, Sikiru Barrister. Photo: @kingwasiuayindemarshal/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

See the interview here:

Wizkid enjoys funny moment with K1’s children

Legit.ng reported an interesting moment when music star, Ayodeji Balogun, professionally known as Wizkid, paid K1 a condolence visit after the death of the Fuji star's mother.

In the video of the lighthearted moment, the children of the music legend took turns asking their visitor questions.

One of the kids asked if the Grammy winner was a fan of drinking garri, and he quickly attested to how much he loves eating the local snack, garri Ijebu specifically.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng