Popular socialite Cubana Chiefpriest has taken his matter with Kenyan woman Hellen Ati seriously as he appeared on National TV to discuss it

Recall that Hellen buzzed the internet recently with a series of call-outs directed at the entertainer over her and her little son’s welfare

In a recent media chat, Chiefpriest opened up on how he got to know about Hellen and how the crisis is affecting his marriage

Prominent Nigerian socialite and businessman Pascal Okechukwu best known as Cubana Chiefp riest, has refuted allegations made by a Kenyan woman claiming that he fathered her child.

The barman argued that the accusations were part of a planned attempt to break his marriage.

Legit.ng reported that the Kenyan woman named Hellen Ati has accused the socialite of leaving her and their alleged son, but Cubana Chiefpriest has repeatedly denied these allegations.

During a recent episode of Sunday's Rubbin' Minds show, anchored by ace media host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Chiefpriest revealed he has never met Hellen and that the child is not his.

According to him, the woman’s attitude seems to be intended to destroy his marriage rather than seek justice. He emphasized his passion for children and his willingness to care for any child of his.

“Children are gifts from God regardless of how they come, and I have more than enough to take care of my children as many as possible that will come my way,” Chief Priest said on the programme.

He went on to gush about his marriage, stating that it was the best thing that had happened to him. He stated that the accusations did not affect his relationship with his wife. He claimed that they have a tie that goes beyond marriage because they are also business partners and close associates.

“I have a beautiful marriage; this is the best thing that has ever happened to me and if you watch the whole attack, it is on the marriage.”

The entertainment tycoon pointed out that the drama has been going on for a while, but he has no idea who is behind it.

He believes Hellen's objectives are not genuine. According to him, the woman keeps turning up whenever he has a viral issue, indicating that she has an ulterior aim rather than hunting for her child's father.

Cubana Chiefpriest spurs reactions online

9icetellla:

"Firstly if CP hadn’t done anything with that lady, she wouldn’t have the nerve accusing him 😮in otherwords I must say CP brought this whole thing upon himself, on a second thought 💭 CP is equally right by his last statements (children are gifts from God depending on how they come,, (KEYWORDS) “you can’t bash me this hard yet expect my loyalty”)"

geemaea:

"This guy is smart .he just sent a cryptic message to his baby Mama......he is saying she did not approach the matter in a mature manner, she did not protect his interest ,he expected her to contact his friends at least since his phone is on DND. So his friends would have known how to bring it up to him....but instead she chose to go public and expose him even after knowing full well he would do anything to protect his family....so for those reasons he has decided the child is not his ..Helen I hope say you don hear."

taiowjames:

"If you watch this very well this guy is responsible for the child."

kendrick_may:

"As a man you should be smart to know how this works…. This man might had a one night stand with her which he paid her for it and it was strictly transactional… so whatsoever comes out of it shouldn’t be his business.. He doesn’t need the baby, the lady should keep her baby."

Cubana Chiefpriest pampers wife with 2025 Range Rover

The Nigerian socialite was in the news shortly after his alleged baby mama called out recently.

Legit,ng reported that the Kenyan woman spoke about ending it all after weeks of several cry out over her living condition and that of her little son,

Chiefpriest who decided not to respond to her, went on to celebrate his wife Angel’s birthday in a lavish manner that has got many talking.

