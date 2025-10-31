Marriage ceremonies in Nigeria are often filled with glitz and glamour, with many couples eager to showcase their special day as they walk down the aisle

However, after the ceremonies, many find that the happiness they envisioned in their marriages fades, leading them to go their separate ways

In this article, Legit.ng highlights celebrities who have faced messy marital battles in the public eye

Some celebrity marriages have made headlines with their drama, feuds, and allegations that trailed their unions. Many couldn't withstand the test of time and eventually went their separate ways.

Meanwhile, others managed to resolve their differences and continue living happily as a family.

1. Regina Daniels' crying video and Ned Nwoko's response

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels once painted a picture of a perfect union with her politician husband, Ned Nwoko, the kind many ladies admired and prayed for.

Despite their age difference, she often flaunted her luxurious lifestyle online, doing giveaways and showing off her family life.

However, earlier this year, rumours surfaced that Regina’s colleague, Chika Ike, had allegedly had a baby for Nwoko. Following the speculation, Regina went silent on social media and even deactivated her Instagram page.

When she returned online, she removed her husband’s name and photos, sharing cryptic posts that sparked various interpretations.

Eventually, she resumed posting affectionate moments with her husband, and fans heaved a sigh of relief. But another controversy trailed her marriage in October 2025 when a video of Regina crying went viral.

In the clip, she lamented being tired of the violence in her marriage, claiming she was treated as “nobody” in her husband’s house but as a “queen” in her own home.

Afterward, the actress went silent again and reportedly left her matrimonial home. Reacting to the video, Nwoko alleged that Regina made the recording under the influence of substances and promised to fly her abroad for rehabilitation.

The politician also showed parts of his property that were allegedly destroyed by his wife. Subsequently, more videos surfaced online showing Regina smoking heavily and taking substances at a club. One of the clips even revealed the person who allegedly enabled her habits.

2. Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz’s marriage crisis

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele is one of the most admired figures among Nigerian women and youths. Despite her success and acclaim in the movie industry, the mother of two has faced challenges in her marital life.

Aside from being twice divorced, Akindele had a messy separation from her music producer husband, JJC Skillz, in 2022.

In a post shared online, JJC revealed that he and the actress had been separated, adding that the previous two years (2020–2022) had been difficult for their marriage. He disclosed that he moved out of their Amen Estate home at his wife’s insistence.

JJC further claimed that efforts to resolve their issues had failed, as the actress refused to sit down for reconciliation.

Amid the separation saga, his son Benito also made several allegations, stating that Funke was not the person people believed her to be. He claimed the couple had been living apart and were both unfaithful to each other.

3. Tonto Dikeh and ex-husband Olakunle Churchill

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh’s marriage to businessman Olakunle Churchill was short-lived and turbulent. The couple tied the knot in 2015, but the union soon collapsed, leading to a bitter public fallout.

The estranged couple exchanged accusations online, washing their dirty linen in public. Tonto accused Churchill of being a deadbeat father and a glorified Yahoo boy pretending to be a software engineer. At one point, she even labelled him a thief. Their dispute remains one of the most dramatic celebrity breakups in Nollywood history.

4. Daniel Ademinokan and Stella Damasus

Movie director Daniel Ademinokan married Nollywood actress Stella Damasus in 2015, but their marriage ended in 2020. Ademinokan reportedly packed his belongings one day and left their home, telling Stella he was not coming back.

Years later, drama ensued when Stella revealed in an interview that she only learned about their divorce online. She claimed Daniel had walked away without any prior indication that the marriage was over.

In response, Ademinokan released screenshots of messages allegedly from Stella, asking him to sign their divorce papers. He also accused the actress of mistreating his son, alleging that the boy often had scars that they tried to cover before school and that he was generally unhappy.

5. Yul and May Edochie’s crashed marriage

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie was married to his wife, May Edochie, for 19 years before their marriage collapsed.

Trouble began when Yul announced that he had taken a second wife, actress Judy Austin, and had welcomed a son with her.

May was devastated by the revelation, claiming she had been kept in the dark about the affair. Before she filed for divorce, Yul and Judy frequently shared dancing videos and cryptic posts that appeared to mock her.

During the divorce proceedings, Yul later claimed that he and Judy were not married, but merely content creators making skits. Meanwhile, Judy’s estranged husband also went online to accuse her of denying him access to their children and alleged that she was still legally married to him while dating Yul.

