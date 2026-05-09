Anita Joseph's ex-husband, MC Fish, has shared a fun video of himself and his new woman grooving to a song

The actress' former husband had, a few days ago, penned a heartwarming message to his new female partner

The dance video has captured attention on social media, with many sending a message to MC Fish's new partner

Nollywood actress Anita Joseph's ex-husband and hype man, Fisayo Michael Olagunju, popularly known as MC Fish, has caused a stir on social media after he shared a new video of himself and his newfound lover grooving to a song Yemi Mi Lova by singers Yemi Alade and Spyro.

In the video shared via his official Instagram page on Saturday, May 9, 2026, MC Fish and his woman were seen grooving to the song while showing their dance moves.

Anita Joseph’s MC Fish and newfound lover show their dance moves in fun video. Credit: realmcfish/realanitajospeh

Source: Instagram

"My baby, my lover….. The reason I strive to succeed," MC Fish declared in a caption of the video.

The hype man's fun video comes barely a few days after he penned an adorable birthday message to his new woman, whom he described as his happy place and peace.

Thank u for always comforting me in times of trouble, for being one of the best mangers I could ever ask for , for being the reason I always smile in this midst of the storm , the world called me names accused me wrongly yet u still chose me . God bless u for me ,May he keep u in sound. Health and wealth for me. I love u boo and HAPPY BIRTHDAY this week we paint the town the color ur wearing in this clip," MC Fish wrote.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Anita Joseph reacted to the drama surrounding her ex-husband’s new relationship, and fans believe her message was anything but random.

In her post, she praised God for what she described as a new milestone in her life.

Anita Joseph’s ex-husband MC Fish's fun video with newfound lover sparks reactions. Credit: anitajoseph

Source: Instagram

She wrote:

“The glory of God has taken over. What God cannot do does not exist. Mkpulumma ELROI ADA ELROI.

The video of MC Fish and his newfound lover grooving to a song is below:

Reactions to MC Fish's fun video with partner

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video. Read them below:

bitcoin_chief commented:

"Being a celebrity must be hard, anything they will just add your face to it."

lillyzbeddingsandinterior_ said:

"The cane wey them use flog the first go touch the second."

success__chizzy_ wrote:

"Second wives and always dancing 5&6."

aceglobalcollection.ng wrote:

"Why is it that when some women get with a man who just left another woman, they immediately start trying to overperform."

emeraldluxurykidswear said:

"Chai anita don suffer."

oby568 wrote:

"That your former babe really bring out your handsome out but see as you don drop like local guy…wetin concern me sef."

cynthia_gaga1 said:

"Once his happy e no really matter what matters na peace and happiness once it's genuine then every other talks na babash."

Alleged reason for Anita Joseph's marriage crash

Legit.ng previously reported that the filmmaker, Stanley Ontop, weighed in on the drama between Anita Joseph and MC Fish during the widespread rumour of their marriage's collapse.

Stanley alleged that MC Fish left Anita for another woman; however, he did not clearly state the reason behind the alleged breakup.

He added that Anita caught her husband red-handed, after which she sent him packing.

Source: Legit.ng