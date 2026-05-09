ASP Nahum Daso confirmed that Inspector Abdulkadir Garba, popularly known as “Buratai”, died after a lightning strike hit him while on duty in Maiduguri

Inspector Abdulkadir Garba and ASP Wazani Adamu reportedly attempted to seek shelter before the thunderstorm struck them opposite the Borno Police Command headquarters

ASP Wazani Adamu survived the incident while Inspector Garba died from injuries sustained during the lightning strike

Borno state - A police inspector attached to the Nigeria Police Force in Borno State, Inspector Abdulkadir Garba, popularly known as “Buratai”, has died after being struck by lightning while on duty in Maiduguri.

The tragic incident was confirmed by the spokesperson of the Borno State Police Command, ASP Nahum Daso, in a statement issued on Friday, May 8.

Panic as Thunderstorm Kills Police Officer On Duty, Location Emerges

Source: UGC

Officer struck during rainfall in Maiduguri

According to the police command, the incident occurred on Wednesday, 7 May 2026, at about 2:19 p.m. while the officer was carrying out traffic and parking duties opposite the Borno State Police Command headquarters in Maiduguri.

ASP Daso said the late inspector was alongside a senior colleague, ASP Wazani Adamu, when the thunderstorm struck, Punch reported.

“It was on a quiet Wednesday, 7th May, 2026, at about 2:19 p.m., when Inspector Abdulkadir Garba, popularly known as ‘Buratai,’ was carrying out his routine responsibility of coordinating vehicle parking opposite the Borno State Police Command headquarters alongside his senior colleague, ASP Wazani Adamu,” the statement read.

Borno: Officers attempted to seek shelter

The command disclosed that both officers tried to move to safety as the weather began to change before the rain started.

However, lightning reportedly struck them before they could reach shelter.

“As strong winds began to gather, both officers reportedly attempted to seek shelter before the rain started. But in a sudden and devastating moment, a loud thunderclap echoed through the atmosphere, followed instantly by a powerful lightning strike that hit both officers while they were still on duty,” Daso stated.

The police spokesperson confirmed that ASP Wazani Adamu survived the incident, while Inspector Garba died from the impact after sustaining partial burns.

“While ASP Wazani Adamu survived in what may be described as a miracle, unfortunately, Inspector Abdulkadir Garba, who was directly impacted, sadly lost his life with partial burns on his body,” he added.

Police mourn fallen officer

The command described the late officer as a committed and hardworking policeman who remained dedicated to maintaining order and public safety, Vanguard reported.

“He lost his life, not to violence or conflict, but to the force of the storm,” Daso said.

“Inspector Abdulkadir Garba was more than a police officer to many; he was a familiar face, a hardworking officer, and a symbol of dedication to service.”

Tragedy leaves colleagues in shock

The police spokesperson noted that the sudden death of the officer had left colleagues and residents deeply shocked and saddened.

“Sometimes, life reminds us how fragile and unpredictable it can be. One moment, duty calls. The next moment, eternity answers,” the statement added.

Naval officer kills police officer on duty

Previously, Legit.ng reported that suspected naval officers have killed a Police Inspector, who was on routine patrol with four of his colleagues in the Okokomaiko area of Ojo local government area in Lagos state.

The tragic incident happened after the policemen accosted a commercial motorcycle rider and his passenger along Igbo-Elerin over a traffic offence.

Source: Legit.ng