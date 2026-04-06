Leading Nigerian education agency, JAMB, has warned candidates against examination malpractice ahead of the 2026 UTME

Advanced technology will detect and prosecute offenders during the upcoming 2026 UTME, JAMB stressed

More than two million, two hundred thousand candidates are expected to attempt the UTME from Thursday, April 16, 2026

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf brings over nine years of experience reporting on education across Nigeria and Africa.

Garki, Abuja - As the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) approaches, the registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has strongly warned candidates to work diligently, earn their scores honestly, and avoid any form of examination malpractice that could lead to prosecution.

Professor Ishaq Oloyede, JAMB registrar, while reviewing cases of candidates currently facing legal consequences for offences such as impersonation and result falsification, emphasised that “there is no shortcut to success; the only path is through hard work.”

JAMB registrar Professor Ishaq Oloyede urges 2026 UTME candidates to avoid malpractice and emphasises hard work as the path to success. Photo credit: @NITDANigeria, @JAMBHQ

Source: Twitter

JAMB warns UTME 2026 candidates

Legit.ng's review of the weekly bulletin issued by JAMB on Monday, April 6, 2026, indicated that Prof. Oloyede disclosed that more than five candidates from the 2025 UTME exercise have already been convicted for various examination infractions.

Furthermore, Oloyede noted that it is now even riskier for anyone to attempt malpractice, as the Board has deployed advanced technology capable of detecting and apprehending offenders instantly. The Board reiterated that it will not entertain any pleas for leniency, stressing that sufficient warnings have already been issued to all candidates. Candidates are therefore encouraged to focus on their studies and prepare adequately, rather than engaging in dishonest practices that could jeopardise their future.

For the 2026 UTME, JAMB said it has put in place robust mechanisms to identify and prosecute any would-be offenders.

JAMB: When is UTME 2026?

Meanwhile, JAMB has announced that the main UTME examination is scheduled to begin on Thursday, April 16, 2026.

This news platform understands that over 2.2 million candidates are expected to sit the 2026 UTME.

Ahead of the UTME 2026 main exam, JAMB warned candidates against falling prey to individuals or groups claiming they could inflate scores, describing such claims as false and criminal.

JAMB 2026 UTME exams set to begin Thursday, April 16. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

Premium Times quoted JAMB as saying:

“Candidates found engaging in these activities risk cancellation of registration or withdrawal of results."

Legit.ng reports that JAMB conducts the UTME for prospective undergraduates into Nigerian universities.

JAMB is also charged with the responsibility to administer similar examinations for applicants to Nigerian public and private monotechnics, polytechnics, and colleges of education. All of these candidates must have obtained the West Africa Senior School Certificate (WASSCE) conducted yearly by the West African Examinations Council, WAEC, or its equivalent, National Examination Council (Nigeria), Senior School Certificate Examination, NECO SSCE.

Read more JAMB news:

FG kicks as JAMB discovers fake graduates

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government (FG) of Nigeria confirmed that the probe of the 3,000 alleged fake graduates recently uncovered by JAMB was ongoing.

The President Bola Tinubu-led administration explained that the report of a panel that investigated allegations of degree racketeering in foreign and private universities was ready.

The minister of state for education, who made this known, vowed that those indicted would be prosecuted for forgery.

Source: Legit.ng