JAMB Sends Fresh Message to All UTME Candidates Ahead of 2026 UTME
- Leading Nigerian education agency, JAMB, has warned candidates against examination malpractice ahead of the 2026 UTME
- Advanced technology will detect and prosecute offenders during the upcoming 2026 UTME, JAMB stressed
- More than two million, two hundred thousand candidates are expected to attempt the UTME from Thursday, April 16, 2026
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf brings over nine years of experience reporting on education across Nigeria and Africa.
Garki, Abuja - As the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) approaches, the registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has strongly warned candidates to work diligently, earn their scores honestly, and avoid any form of examination malpractice that could lead to prosecution.
Professor Ishaq Oloyede, JAMB registrar, while reviewing cases of candidates currently facing legal consequences for offences such as impersonation and result falsification, emphasised that “there is no shortcut to success; the only path is through hard work.”
JAMB warns UTME 2026 candidates
Legit.ng's review of the weekly bulletin issued by JAMB on Monday, April 6, 2026, indicated that Prof. Oloyede disclosed that more than five candidates from the 2025 UTME exercise have already been convicted for various examination infractions.
Furthermore, Oloyede noted that it is now even riskier for anyone to attempt malpractice, as the Board has deployed advanced technology capable of detecting and apprehending offenders instantly. The Board reiterated that it will not entertain any pleas for leniency, stressing that sufficient warnings have already been issued to all candidates. Candidates are therefore encouraged to focus on their studies and prepare adequately, rather than engaging in dishonest practices that could jeopardise their future.
For the 2026 UTME, JAMB said it has put in place robust mechanisms to identify and prosecute any would-be offenders.
JAMB: When is UTME 2026?
Meanwhile, JAMB has announced that the main UTME examination is scheduled to begin on Thursday, April 16, 2026.
This news platform understands that over 2.2 million candidates are expected to sit the 2026 UTME.
Ahead of the UTME 2026 main exam, JAMB warned candidates against falling prey to individuals or groups claiming they could inflate scores, describing such claims as false and criminal.
Premium Times quoted JAMB as saying:
“Candidates found engaging in these activities risk cancellation of registration or withdrawal of results."
Legit.ng reports that JAMB conducts the UTME for prospective undergraduates into Nigerian universities.
JAMB is also charged with the responsibility to administer similar examinations for applicants to Nigerian public and private monotechnics, polytechnics, and colleges of education. All of these candidates must have obtained the West Africa Senior School Certificate (WASSCE) conducted yearly by the West African Examinations Council, WAEC, or its equivalent, National Examination Council (Nigeria), Senior School Certificate Examination, NECO SSCE.
Read more JAMB news:
- 2026 UTME: How to get JAMB profile code with NIN without attached phone number
- JAMB 2026: Student receives unexpected SMS while trying to register, posts screenshot
- UTME 2026: How to improve your JAMB score, boost admission chances
FG kicks as JAMB discovers fake graduates
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government (FG) of Nigeria confirmed that the probe of the 3,000 alleged fake graduates recently uncovered by JAMB was ongoing.
The President Bola Tinubu-led administration explained that the report of a panel that investigated allegations of degree racketeering in foreign and private universities was ready.
The minister of state for education, who made this known, vowed that those indicted would be prosecuted for forgery.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.