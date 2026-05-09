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"Why Tinubu Must Return in 2027": Fani Kayode, Reno Omokri Speak Out
Politics

"Why Tinubu Must Return in 2027": Fani Kayode, Reno Omokri Speak Out

by  Ezra Ukanwa
3 min read
  • Femi Fani-Kayode and Reno Omokri had declared support for President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid, citing power rotation and national stability as key reasons
  • The duo had argued that Nigeria’s zoning arrangement required continuity for the South after the completion of former President Muhammadu Buhari’s two-term tenure
  • Both political figures had backed Tinubu’s second-term ambition while highlighting economic reforms and infrastructure projects under his administration

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Ambassadors-designate Chief Femi Fani-Kayode and Reno Omokri have publicly declared support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election in 2027, arguing that national stability and zoning arrangements favour a continuation of his administration.

In a joint statement, both political figures said their position was based on what they described as the need to maintain balance in Nigeria’s power-sharing arrangement between the North and South, as well as to sustain ongoing economic reforms.

"Why Tinubu Must Return in 2027": Fani Kayode, Reno Omokri Speak Out
"Why Tinubu Must Return in 2027": Fani Kayode, Reno Omokri Speak Out
Source: Twitter

Support linked to power rotation agreement

The duo, via the statement on X, maintained that Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999 was guided by an understanding around rotational leadership between the North and South, which they said had shaped political stability over the years.

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They argued that following the completion of former President Muhammadu Buhari’s two-term tenure, it was now the turn of the South to complete a comparable period in office.

They said,

“We believe it is in the best interest of the stability, unity, and prosperity of the Federal Republic of Nigeria… for there to be a balanced and orderly rotation of power in Nigeria, between the North and the South”

Tinubu endorsed for second term

Fani-Kayode and Omokri declared support for Tinubu’s continuation in office beyond 2027, describing his administration as central to sustaining economic and infrastructural development.

They stated that their preferred candidate for the next presidential election remains President Tinubu, citing what they described as progress recorded under his leadership.

“We make bold to state that our candidate and choice for the 2027 Presidential Elections is His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR,” they said

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Influential Northern group backs Tinubu, Bago, Sani Musa for 2027 re-election bids

Economic performance and infrastructure projects cited

The statement highlighted claims of economic growth, including GDP expansion and major infrastructure projects such as highways and regional road networks being executed under the current administration.

They also argued that such initiatives were strengthening national integration and long-term economic prospects.

Call for national unity and continuity

The political figures urged Nigerians to support the continued implementation of the Renewed Hope Agenda, stressing that unity across regions was essential for national development.

They further expressed optimism that Nigeria could achieve a trillion-dollar economy in the coming years if current policies are sustained.

Tinubu questioned for Plateau killings

Previously, Legit.ng reported that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has expressed deep concern over the rising wave of killings in Plateau State, warning that the situation reflects a breakdown in coordinated security response and counterterrorism efforts in the country.

In a statement cited by Legit.ng on Thursday, May 7, and issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku said the recurring attacks in affected communities now suggest a more organised and sustained pattern of violence.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ezra Ukanwa avatar

Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944

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