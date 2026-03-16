Eid El-Fitr: List of Countries that Have Declared Public Holiday and the Dates
- Governments across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia announced official public holidays for Eid-el-Fitr 2026 ahead of moon sighting outcomes
- Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates confirmed multi-day breaks for public and private sector workers under existing labour laws
- Ghana, Qatar, and Pakistan released nationwide holiday schedules to guide offices, schools, and businesses
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
As Ramadan draws to a close, governments across several countries have confirmed public holidays to mark Eid-el-Fitr 2026.
The announcements provide clarity for workers, businesses, and families planning travel and celebrations around the end of the holy month.
While the exact day of Eid remains subject to moon sighting in some jurisdictions, official holiday schedules are already in place.
Below is a country by country breakdown of declared Eid-el-Fitr holidays and how long the breaks will last.
1. Saudi Arabia
Authorities confirmed a four-day Eid Al-Fitr holiday for private and non-profit sector workers. The break begins at the close of work on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, which corresponds with the 29th day of Ramadan 1447 AH.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development said the early notice allows employers to plan operations while ensuring workers enjoy their full entitlement under Saudi labour law.
2. United Arab Emirates
The UAE announced different schedules for public and private sector employees. Federal government workers will observe Eid from Thursday, March 19, through Sunday, March 22, with work resuming on Monday, March 23.
Private sector employees will be off from Thursday to Saturday, March 21, with a possible extension if Ramadan lasts 30 days. The arrangement applies nationwide.
3. Ghana
Ghana designated Friday, March 20, 2026, as a statutory public holiday for Eid-Ul-Fitr. Saturday, March 21, was also recognised for Shaqq Day.
Since the date fell on a weekend, the government declared Monday, March 23, as an additional public holiday to ensure nationwide observance across offices, schools, and businesses.
4. Qatar
The Ministry of Labour approved a three-day fully paid Eid Al-Fitr holiday for private sector employees.
The ministry clarified that staff required to work during the period would be compensated according to labour law provisions on overtime. The announcement applied to all establishments governed by Qatar’s Labour Law.
5. Pakistan
Pakistan declared Friday, March 20, and Saturday, March 21, as public holidays for Eid al-Fitr. Government offices operating on both five-day and six-day work weeks will observe the break.
With Sunday as a regular weekend and Monday, March 23, already set aside for Pakistan Day, public sector workers are set for an extended holiday period pending the official moon sighting announcement.
Kano Hisbah arrests nine for eating in public
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that nine Muslims were arrested by the Islamic police, also known as Hisbah, in Kano state for eating during the first day of this year’s Ramadan fast.
The detainees, seven men and two women, were reportedly unaware that Ramadan had begun.
Source: Legit.ng
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng