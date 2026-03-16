Governments across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia announced official public holidays for Eid-el-Fitr 2026 ahead of moon sighting outcomes

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates confirmed multi-day breaks for public and private sector workers under existing labour laws

Ghana, Qatar, and Pakistan released nationwide holiday schedules to guide offices, schools, and businesses

As Ramadan draws to a close, governments across several countries have confirmed public holidays to mark Eid-el-Fitr 2026.

The announcements provide clarity for workers, businesses, and families planning travel and celebrations around the end of the holy month.

While the exact day of Eid remains subject to moon sighting in some jurisdictions, official holiday schedules are already in place.

Below is a country by country breakdown of declared Eid-el-Fitr holidays and how long the breaks will last.

1. Saudi Arabia

Authorities confirmed a four-day Eid Al-Fitr holiday for private and non-profit sector workers. The break begins at the close of work on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, which corresponds with the 29th day of Ramadan 1447 AH.

Saudi Arabia announces four-day Eid Al Fitr holiday for private and non-profit workers. Photo: Getty

Source: Facebook

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development said the early notice allows employers to plan operations while ensuring workers enjoy their full entitlement under Saudi labour law.

2. United Arab Emirates

The UAE announced different schedules for public and private sector employees. Federal government workers will observe Eid from Thursday, March 19, through Sunday, March 22, with work resuming on Monday, March 23.

Private sector employees will be off from Thursday to Saturday, March 21, with a possible extension if Ramadan lasts 30 days. The arrangement applies nationwide.

Families prepare for Eid celebrations as the holiday period approaches. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

3. Ghana

Ghana designated Friday, March 20, 2026, as a statutory public holiday for Eid-Ul-Fitr. Saturday, March 21, was also recognised for Shaqq Day.

Since the date fell on a weekend, the government declared Monday, March 23, as an additional public holiday to ensure nationwide observance across offices, schools, and businesses.

4. Qatar

The Ministry of Labour approved a three-day fully paid Eid Al-Fitr holiday for private sector employees.

The ministry clarified that staff required to work during the period would be compensated according to labour law provisions on overtime. The announcement applied to all establishments governed by Qatar’s Labour Law.

5. Pakistan

Pakistan declared Friday, March 20, and Saturday, March 21, as public holidays for Eid al-Fitr. Government offices operating on both five-day and six-day work weeks will observe the break.

With Sunday as a regular weekend and Monday, March 23, already set aside for Pakistan Day, public sector workers are set for an extended holiday period pending the official moon sighting announcement.

Kano Hisbah arrests nine for eating in public

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that nine Muslims were arrested by the Islamic police, also known as Hisbah, in Kano state for eating during the first day of this year’s Ramadan fast.

The detainees, seven men and two women, were reportedly unaware that Ramadan had begun.

Source: Legit.ng