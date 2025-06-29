Daniel Ademinokan exposes ex-wife Stella Damasus, denies her viral claim of learning about divorce on YouTube

The actor accuses the actress Stella of rewriting history, sharing email proof that she initiated the divorce process

Daniel says he left for his son’s safety, also reveals the child had to wear makeup to cover injuries allegedly sustained during the marriage

Nigerian filmmaker and actor, Daniel Ademinokan, has broken his silence over claims made by his ex-wife, Stella Damasus, regarding the end of their marriage, and his response has set social media on fire.

Stella, in a resurfaced 2023 interview with Teju Babyface, claimed she found out about her divorce on YouTube after friends called to ask questions.

But Daniel has now publicly called her out for lying and came armed with email receipts to back it up.

Daniel Ademinokan denies Stella Damasus' claim of learning about divorce on YouTube. Photo: UGC

Source: Instagram

In a lengthy Instagram post on Saturday, June 29, 2025, Daniel clapped back hard at Stella Damasus’ viral claims.

He shared a screenshot of an email allegedly sent by the actress herself on July 20, 2021, in which she requested an address to send divorce papers.

He wrote:

“Silence is not guilt. Distance is not weakness. But lies? Especially ones I have receipts for? That’s a different story.”

Daniel added that although he had kept quiet for years, Stella’s continued false narratives forced his hand. According to him, the actress had been manipulating public sympathy by painting herself as blindsided by the divorce, a narrative he firmly shut down.

“My son needed makeup to cover Injuries” – Daniel drops bombshell

Daniel didn’t stop at exposing email receipts. He also made serious allegations about what he and his son endured during the marriage.

He claimed he left the marriage in 2020 for his mental health and his child’s physical safety, revealing that his son had to wear makeup to school to cover an injury.

“Let’s just say: when a child needs makeup to hide a scar before school, the damage runs deeper than the skin.”

Though he didn’t detail what happened or accuse Stella directly of the abuse, his words sparked concern among fans and reignited questions about the couple’s turbulent relationship history.

The Nollywood director concluded by warning Stella to stop dragging him into her ‘soap opera’, saying he’s moved on, remarried, and is focused on protecting his family.

He added:

“You knew I was leaving. You knew I wasn’t coming back. I packed my son, my peace, and my entire life, and walked out the front door in broad daylight.”

Daniel Ademinokan accuses Stella Damasus of rewriting history. Photos: UGC

Source: Instagram

See the post here:

Stella Damasus shares reason family name was changed

Legit.ng earlier reported that Stella Damasus has shared a touching and historical revelation about her family name. The movie star, during a media chat with Ebuka Obi Uchendu, revealed that her family previously bore Ojukwu as their surname.

During the civil war, her family changed their surname to "Damasus" to evade persecution by Nigerian soldiers in Asaba, Delta state, a location that was known for severe violence and atrocities.

She said people assumed they were related to the late Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, the leader of Biafra during the Nigerian Civil War (1967-1970).

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng