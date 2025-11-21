Nollywood actress Regina Daniels delighted fans with a rare glimpse into her family life after a night out with her mother and sisters went viral

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels is spending more time with her family as she overcomes her ongoing marital issues with Ned Nwoko.

In one post, Daniels gushed about her family, writing that she “couldn’t have asked for a better family.”

She also shared a sweet photo with her two sisters, captioning it, “My mother’s three daughters.”

The actress didn’t stop there, expressing her affection for her younger sister, Destiny, in another post.

“My baby sister makes me feel so young,” she wrote, showing the strong bond she shares with her siblings.

In a previous report, Regina Daniels opened up about her bedroom life with her estranged husband, Senator Ned Nwoko.

This came along with the warning in which she threatened to expose the Delta state senator over alleged involvement in murder, fraud, land grabbing, and other criminal activities if he did not “let her be.”

In the message shared publicly, the actress made a series of serious allegations about her past with the politician.

Regina claimed she had been “trapped” in the relationship since the age of 17 and accused Nwoko of introducing her to a drug (popularly known as Molly) during their marriage.

According to her, the substance was allegedly given to her so she could “satisfy” him sexually.

She also claimed the drug made their bedroom encounters “wild,” which she said aligned with his preferences.

Regina further alleged that Nwoko relied heavily on drugs, which she believed contributed to frequent spikes in his blood pressure.

Regina wrote: “You introduced me to the drug “Molly” just to be able to satisfy you, and that's the only drug I know of which reduced the raape because it made our sexual life wild, and that's how you love your women ‘wild and erotiic,’ while you took Viaagra, hence your frequent blood pressure spikes. Remember, I have rushed you to the hospital countless times because of the same reason.”

She stated that she personally rushed him to the hospital several times during episodes she described as dangerous blood pressure emergencies.

Iyabo Ojo's quiet stance draws attention

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that actress Iyabo Ojo's quiet stance on her junior colleague Regina Daniels' marital crisis with her husband, Ned Nwoko, drew attention online.

While popular celebrities in the movie industry like Mercy Johnson, Angela Okorie, and Ruth Kadiri, among others, showed support for Regina, Iyabo's stance left many talking.

As of the time this report was published, Iyabo was yet to share a public post about Regina and Nwoko's marital crisis.

