Actress Chike Ike's Instagram page has been flooded by netizens after she shared videos from her pregnancy photoshoot

She looked lovely in the video, however, netizens wanted to know if the father of her baby was a politician and actress Regina Daniels' husband Ned Nwoko

The rumours about Chike Ike's baby have spread across social media as fans shared their takes on Ned Nwoko

Nollywood actress Chike Ike's pregnancy caused a buzz on social media as netizens asked her who the father of her baby was.

Many people have alleged that Ned Nwoko, a politician and husband of actress Regina Daniels, may be responsible for the pregnancy. This triggered them to storm Chika Ike's Instagram page.

Chika Ike shares pregnancy photoshoot

In her Instagram video, the 39-year-old actress showed off the different angles of her baby bump. She displayed excitement as she prepared for motherhood.

While many people including her colleagues Rita Dominic and Rachael Okonkwo congratulated her, others wondered questioned her about her baby's paternity.

Reactions as netizens flood Chika Ike's page

Legit.ng has compiled some comments as netizens storm Chika Ike's page and reacted to her pregnancy photoshoot below:

@rechaelokonkwo commented:

"Congratulations once more my lady."

@omaa_world said:

"Heard the baby is for Pa Ned Nwoko, Regina don deactivate her account, allegedly."

@ewatomiblaq_ commented:

"But this man spermatozoa fertile pass young guys own o."

@queenchiesther1 said:

"Even me if I get opportunity I go collect Ned too."

@iamoseroland stated:

"Ned Nwoko is that you?

@the_sarah_official1 commented:

"Tell us who give you belle first."

@exquisite_vickky reacted:

"Allegedly Ned Nwoko will reach everybody."

@tinytone2024 noted:

"Na for Facebook I saw the news but Pa Ned Nwoko ke."

@evansaliegbon commented:

"Last last my beautiful Nigeria ladies Ned go reach una hand. It is just a matter of time."

@therealkingetim reacted:

"My fellow aprokos, please don't fail to take attendance. I'm submitting today's attendance very early today."

Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels celebrate wedding anniversary

Legit.ng earlier reported that Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko brought some warmth to the internet with the celebration of their wedding anniversary.

The celebrated lovebirds revealed that May 28, 2024, made it five years of their union in marriage.

A video shared on their pages saw an excited Ned all smiles as his lovely wife sat on his lap for some snapshots.

