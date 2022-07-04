Funke Akindele's estranged husband JJC Skillz shocked many when he announced that they have decided to go their separate ways

Different reactions have taken over social media since the news and JJC's ex-publicist decided to share a secret

According to the man, Funke and JJC never got together because of love, they both wanted something and got it

Award-winning actress Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz's split has sparked different reactions and controversies on social media.

While the couple did not give the reason for their split, a man who is reportedly JJC's ex-publicist has shed more light on their separation.

JJC's ex-publicist says the Bellos were never in love Photo credit: @funkejenifaakindele/@instablog9ja

It was transactional

According to the ex-publicist, just like Tiwa's marriage, Funke and JJC's marriage was purely transactional.

He revealed that Funke wanted children and JJC Skillz came into the scene as a smart man to secure business.

He added that JJC played smart because he knew the actress wanted kids from him as different women have come forward to claim to be the singer's side chics.

The man also added that Funke used her estranged husband's talent as a cinematographer and now that they have split, their business is done because they were never in love.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video

_delishbakery_:

"Who asked you? Elenu shio shio."

nkechi_blessing_sunday:

"Boya you should goan lick Tom Tom so that your voice go clear..Adagba Ma Da nu..Osiwin!"

wendy_adamma:

"I thoughts as much. It looks transactional."

omonigho_sylvia:

"A grown man throwing his legs on in the air while cuddling his pillow confidently coming to gossip online about other grown peoples business. THIS IS EMBARRASSING."

purple_emoji_:

"Oga no body asked you."

chefbraakman:

"If they reconcile now, publicist wetin go happen? Abeg they should leave these people alone."

thekanyinsola:

"Funke had a brand before she the relationship tho.. but yeah it’s transactional a lot of relationships are.. let’s mind what pays us."

dzastyle:

"Na wa o on top person matter even with the leg swinging "

Funke Akindele’s stepson Benito breaks silence on actress’ crashed marriage

Popular Nigerian actress Funke Akindele’s stepson, Benito finally spoke up on the news of her crashed marriage with his father, JJC Skillz.

Taking to his official Instagram page, @benito.b.andrews, the teenager shared his thoughts on the news of their separation.

Benito seemed to get validation from the ended union and noted that he was speaking the truth when he talked about the celebrities' marriage.

