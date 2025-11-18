Doris Ogala publicly called out Senator Ned Nwoko, accusing him of allegedly sending mixed signals in the ongoing saga involving his wife, Regina Daniels

In a post shared on her social media page, Ogala claimed that the senator’s representatives had allegedly been reaching out privately to seek peace

She further alleged that his social media contradicted what he was seeking privately, triggering reactions online

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has criticised Ned Nwoko, the estranged husband of Regina Daniels, and her younger colleague.

She warned him to leave the actress alone, pointing out the absurdity of him and his followers seeking peace privately while acting differently on the internet.

She questioned his continuous discussions about drugs and treatment, noting Regina's sound and knowledgeable demeanour.

She stated that she had spoken with Daniels several times and that if she should be anywhere, it would be among her immediate family.

“Honestly, Pa Ned, I think it is time you left this young girl alone. You and your people can’t be coming behind soliciting peace, yet you are here on the internet acting differently.

"What is all this about drugs and rehab? You will be shocked to see how sound and intelligent Gina is. I’ve spoken to her countless times. If there’s any place she should be, it’s with her immediate family, especially her mother. So, I think you should let that girl be for now. Pa Ned, can you please stop this charade? Soliciting peace behind, coming here to act differently. Haba na.”

Legit.ng earlier reported that Regina Daniels opened up about her bedroom life with her estranged husband, Senator Ned Nwoko.

This came along with the warning in which she threatened to expose the Delta state senator over alleged involvement in murder, fraud, land grabbing, and other criminal activities if he did not “let her be.”

In the message shared publicly, the actress made a series of serious allegations about her past with the politician.

Regina claimed she had been “trapped” in the relationship since the age of 17 and accused Nwoko of introducing her to a drug (popularly known as Molly) during their marriage.

According to her, the substance was allegedly given to her so she could “satisfy” him sexually.

She also claimed the drug made their bedroom encounters “wild,” which she said aligned with his preferences.

Regina further alleged that Nwoko relied heavily on drugs, which she believed contributed to frequent spikes in his blood pressure.

Regina wrote: “You introduced me to the drug “Molly” just to be able to satisfy you, and that's the only drug I know of which reduced the raape because it made our sexual life wild, and that's how you love your women ‘wild and erotiic,’ while you took Viaagra, hence your frequent blood pressure spikes. Remember, I have rushed you to the hospital countless times because of the same reason.”

She stated that she personally rushed him to the hospital several times during episodes she described as dangerous blood pressure emergencies.

Ned Nwoko trends online

