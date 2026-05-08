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OPM Pastor Breaks Silence on Reports of Aboy's Marriage Nullification, Gives Interesting Update
Family and Relationships

OPM Pastor Breaks Silence on Reports of Aboy's Marriage Nullification, Gives Interesting Update

by  Victor Duru
4 min read
  • The general overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, has reacted to reports that the government nullified the marriage of his adopted son, Elijah 'Aboy' Chibuzor
  • The cleric described the report as fake news, urging people to ignore it, adding that it is a fragment of the imagination of enemies of progress
  • In a recent Facebook post, Chibuzor gave a heartwarming update regarding Aboy and his wife, Blessing Chibuzor, triggering reactions online

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Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, the general overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), has shared an interesting update concerning his adopted autistic son, Elijah 'Aboy' Chibuzor and his wife, Blessing Chibuzor.

In a Facebook post on May 8, Chibuzor informed the public that Aboy and his wife were recently at the immigration office to get their international passports ahead of their holiday in Canada, which was one of the marriage promises he made.

OPM pastor finally speaks on reports of Aboy's marriage nullification, shares what people don't know
OPM pastor comments on reports of the nullification of Aboy's marriage. Photo Credit: Chibuzor Gift Chinyere
Source: Facebook

Interesting update on Aboy and wife

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The cleric shared pictures of the couple with him when they were at the immigration office, suggesting that he had accompanied them.

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He noted that his children on the OPM university scholarship would receive Aboy and his wife when they arrive at the airport in Canada.

According to him, the couple's holiday is funded with the tithes and offerings from his church.

OPM pastor addresses marriage nullification report

Addressing the report that the government nullified Aboy's marriage, the OPM pastor stated on Facebook that the marriage is intact and that the report is fake.

He appealed to netizens to ignore the report, which he attributed to enemies of progress.

He reminded people that Aboy's wife is on a lifetime monthly salary and her only job is to care for him and deliver kids, adding that he would give her N20 million if her husband were alive in 10 years. His statement on Facebook read:

"Happening Now .. 8 May 2026.
"My son Elijah Chibuzor and the wife Mrs Elijah was in immigration/ passport office for acquisition of there international passports.

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"Remember i am sending them to Canada for holiday.
"I have already informed my children I sent to Canada on OPM UNIVERSITY SCHOLARSHIP to receiving them at the airport and take care of them during there stay in Canada , but it’s OPM CHURCH that funding it using tithe and offering from OPM CHURCH.
"Please ignore any fake news of government nullification of their marriage.
"THERE MARRIAGE IS INTACT.
"It is just a fragment of imagination of ENEMIES OF PROGRESS.
"Every human being created by GOD deserves to be happy.
"Remember she is on a life time salary and her only job is to take care of my son Elijah, make him happy and give birth to beautiful healthy children.
"And if Elijah is alive in 10 years time she will receive another 20 million naira cash , which is different from her monthly salary every month.
"GOD IS HAPPY WHEN YOU MAKE OTHERS HAPPY."
OPM pastor finally speaks on reports of Aboy's marriage nullification, shares what people don't know
OPM pastor says Aboy's marriage to his wife is still intact. Photo Credit: Chibuzor Gift Chinyere
Source: Facebook

See OPM pastor's Facebook post below:

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Reactions trail OPM pastor's Facebook update

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the OPM pastor's Facebook post below:

Chinyere Okoye Mojekwu said:

"Chai, see as Aboy dey receive baby boy's treatment.
"What God cannot do does not exist."

Nina Kelz said:

"Elijah is really looking chubby now, they really look good.
"The woman is trying."

Mark Mark said:

"I talked am before I said what God has join together Rivers state govt no fit put asunder, it's written in the Bible already."

Ponbut D Vongkong said:

"So aboy never pregnant her up till now, you sure say that mama go carry belle for aboy so."

Vera Ukah Prestige said:

"Tell me why this woman no go fall in love with Aboy, the husband that changed her life completely. If am in her shoe,I go carry belle sharperly. See as they are glowing already, congratulations to them."

Jacob Johnson said:

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"Aboy no be anybody mate oo commot body.
"See my guy smiling every second."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that OPM pastor had shared an unexpected message that Aboy's wife sent him on WhatsApp 29 days after her wedding.

OPM pastor gives update on autistic daughter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that OPM pastor had given an update on the cancellation of his autistic daughter's marriage plan.

The OPM pastor made the headlines recently after giving his autistic children, Aboy and Chiemeka Chibuzor, out for marriage with certain conditions.

In a recent interview with BBC News Pidgin, Apostle Chibuzor shared an update about his intentions to marry off his 21-year-old adopted autistic child.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victor Duru avatar

Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained, award-winning journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on the US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng

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Nigerian YouthsNIS - Nigeria Immigration Service
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