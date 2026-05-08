Honourable Natasha Osawaru has showered praises on her husband and music star 2Baba for supporting her

Legit.ng recalls reporting that 2Baba accompanied his wife to her defection from the PDP to the NDC ahead of the 2027 elections

Her sweet message to the African Queen crooner ignited clapbacks from social media users, as many shared observations about the singer

Edo lawmaker Natasha Osawaru's marriage with legendary Nigerian singer Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba, has once again become a topic of discussion on social media after she showered praises on him.

In a post via her Instagram story on Friday, May 8, 2026, Natasha shares pictures from her defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the National Democratic Coalition (NDC) as they hailed 2Baba for standing by her.

Natasha Osawaru calls 2Baba a supportive husband in new post after her defection to NDC. Credit: natashaosawaru

Source: Instagram

"My amazing supportive husband. God bless you for me. You too much no shaking," the Edo lammaker wrote.

Natasha's praise for 2Baba comes after the African Queen hit maker accompanied her to her defection to the NDC ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Legit.ng reported that the event, which took place in Abuja, attracted several political figures and party supporters, but it was 2Baba’s unexpected appearance that caught the attention of many Nigerians.

In videos circulating online, the music icon was seen dressed casually in blue jeans paired with an NDC-branded vest.

2Baba, who welcomed his first child with Natasha, also entertained attendees by performing his popular hit song, “One Love,” while guests cheered him on.

A screenshot of Natasha Osawaru's post as he showers praise on 2Baba is below:

Reactions trail Natasha Osawaru's comment about 2Baba after she decamped from PDP to NDC. Credit: honnatashaosawaru

Source: Instagram

Reactions as Natasha Osawaru praises 2Baba

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as netizens shared their observations about 2Baba's physical appearance. Read the comments below:

Miracle Elochi Ibeto wrote:

"See as our tubaba don resemble upcoming OLOKPA."

PrettyPat Osas commented:

"See as 2 baba come resemble papa osapkolo here lol I hope he’s okay oo because i nor understand this look."

Ify Nwa Ify wrote:

"They don start again, small time now they will still beat our legend."

Fumnanya Akaeze commented:

"See as Una be like two brothers Na wah o If man too womanize last last he go calm down with the worst. The man don dry finish."

Precious Okechukwu said:

"When he was with his ex wife, he looked so fresh… Benin woman don turn am to stock fish."

Elemi Favour Happiness commented:

"See him with him cap like who juju dey control.. Natasha don come,so make we do waiting with this info now?"

Esther Ogbuagu wrote:

"The fact that she was pregnant and now she isn’t means everything is shaking in that house. This is a marriage that will clearly not last.. No be swear sha."

Teebillz shares what 2Baba told him

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Teebillz reacted to the viral video of 2Baba and Natasha having altercations in Nigeria and London.

The singer had allegedly been attacked twice in the clips that were circulating widely online, causing concern among his fans.

The talent manager recalled the emotional moments he and 2Baba have shared and what the musician told him in confidence.

Source: Legit.ng