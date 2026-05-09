Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president, has reportedly paid N90 million into the account of the ADC to purchase the party's presidential nomination form

The ADC confirmed the receipt of the payment from the former vice president in a statement on its social media on Saturday, May 9

According to the receipt of the payment shared by the ADC on social media, the former vice president made the payment on Friday, May 8

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has confirmed the receipt of ₦90 million paid into its account via bank transfer by the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, for the purchase of his presidential form to contest in the party's primary.

This was disclosed by the party in a statement on its social media account on Saturday, May 9, adding that the former vice president has received his payment receipt.

Atiku Abubakar pays N90m for ADC presidential nomination form Photo Credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

The ADC accompanied the post by a receipt that confirmed the transaction, which was observed to be official receipt No 2881. It indicated the payment of N90 million and stated that it was meant for the ADC presidential nomination form ahead of the 2027 general election. The document is dated Friday, May 8, 2026.

Atiku would be the third chieftain of the coalition-adopted party, ADC, who will be picking the presidential form ahead of the party's primary. At the moment, Atiku will be contesting against former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and a prominent chieftain, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen.

Nigerians react as Atiku buys ADC presidential form

However, the ADC's announcement has got Nigerians talking. Below are some of their comments:

Ekene Aninze said Atiku just wasted money because the ADC is in court cases:

"Omo! E nor easy for Waziri, person go just dey spend money buy ticket for party when e case was Adjourned Sine Die (indefinitely) by a federal high court."

Adewale faulted Atiku for several miscalculations:

"I can't even understand his motivation for dragging on to be president for all these years, making a series of miscalculations along the way. Now that he is 80, he should have handed the baton to a younger one. Aso Rock isn't a retirement home. We all learned that from Buhari."

Nigerians react as Atiku Abubakar pays for his ADC presidential form Photo Credit: X/@atiku

Source: Twitter

Ayokiitan said Atiku owned the ADC:

"We knew all along that ADC was swinging towards Atiku, and it's so demoralising that you guys made it so obvious. How will other political parties zone their Presidential tickets to the south, and only you, ADC, refuse to zone because of one man's ambition? Anyway, He's failed already."

Nelson Bright questioned why ADC did not announce other aspirants:

"So what happens to the other aspirants who bought the same form? Does this announcement mean the ADC primary has already been rigged or settled for Atiku before the process even begins? Democracy should be about fair competition, not predetermined outcomes."

Ben Samuel criticised Atiku:

"Atiku is not a "unifier" just a desperate man looking for power. He will lose again and come back in 2031."

You can read more comments on the announcement on X here:

INEC reverses course on ADC crisis

Legit.ng earlier reported that INEC reversed its decision to derecognise the leadership of David Mark, the former Senate president, in the ADC.

The decision came hours after the Supreme Court set aside the ruling of the Court of Appeal regarding the crisis rocking the ADC leadership.

INEC had earlier removed Mark’s name as party chairman from its website, but it reappeared after the Supreme Court ruling.

Source: Legit.ng