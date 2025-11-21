A new video of Regina Daniels having a good time at a nightclub appeared online amid her marriage crisis

In the video, Regina Daniels was seen with musician Peter Okoye, alongside her close friends and family

The video that went viral spurred reactions from both fans and netizens, who talked about her crashed marriage

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels was seen enjoying her best life with her mother, siblings, and musician Peter Okoye.

During her bitter divorce, Daniels was observed partying at Peter Okoye's clothing store with him, her mother, and her sisters.

Regina Daniels lights up Lagos party scene with Peter Okoye and family.

Source: Instagram

In one of the viral videos, the mother of two is seen in a dance-off with Okoye.

The video, which has since gone viral, has sparked numerous conversations.

See the video below:

In a previous report, Regina Daniels opened up about her bedroom life with her estranged husband, Senator Ned Nwoko.

This came along with the warning in which she threatened to expose the Delta state senator over alleged involvement in murder, fraud, land grabbing, and other criminal activities if he did not “let her be.”

In the message shared publicly, the actress made a series of serious allegations about her past with the politician.

Regina claimed she had been “trapped” in the relationship since the age of 17 and accused Nwoko of introducing her to a drug (popularly known as Molly) during their marriage.

According to her, the substance was allegedly given to her so she could “satisfy” him sexually.

She also claimed the drug made their bedroom encounters “wild,” which she said aligned with his preferences.

Regina further alleged that Nwoko relied heavily on drugs, which she believed contributed to frequent spikes in his blood pressure.

Regina wrote: “You introduced me to the drug “Molly” just to be able to satisfy you, and that's the only drug I know of which reduced the raape because it made our sexual life wild, and that's how you love your women ‘wild and erotiic,’ while you took Viaagra, hence your frequent blood pressure spikes. Remember, I have rushed you to the hospital countless times because of the same reason.”

She stated that she personally rushed him to the hospital several times during episodes she described as dangerous blood pressure emergencies.

Regina Daniels, Peter Okoye and family create buzz at night party.

Source: Instagram

Regina Daniels, Mr P trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

vineihechi said:

"Peter about to be added to the list of people that introduce dru$gs to Regina 😂😂😂."

omotoyosi.z said:

"Single father no go sleep well tonight o🤣🤣🤣🤣."

radiogad said:

"Hmmmmmm Mr P I know say she dey enter your eye , take am easy oh, chinedu is watching o , you dey rest your hand on chinedu’s investment I no dey o 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Oga Chinedu go put you for pris0n oh , you better leave Regina and focus on your music ."

igbo_boygh said:

"She deserves to be happy she have been through alot lately ❤️❤️."

prettydorcas2 said:

"Only Regi know Wetin her eye see for that house...enjoy 😂… if e reach ur turn die there 😂😂😂😂😂."

jessicaposh1 said:

"I love this, Chinedu mind must not reach ground😂."

___kosisochukwu_ said:

"Chinedu will not like this 😂😂😂."

smart_wears_collections_ said:

"This life was all she missed and was taking away from her."

elizabethomobolade said:

"Mr P! Mr. involve others, go soon involve you o 😭."

shugacrease_glamstudio said:

"😂😂 which kind caption be this."

ify_reads said:

"Everywhere go first blur for Grandpa Ned. Get ready for another documentary script😭."

amarachinellybrightchukwu said:

"Nah this kind freedom dey hungry Gina since , no be today she really wants to walk away from that marriage."

05nmoka said:

"Dey look cute together but man have a wife😁."

onyeoma_david_2 said:

"Na wetin the hungry her since 😂😂😂."

jillzeli said:

"I’m so happy for Regina…"

healthydreamswithtasha said:

"Na wetin Regina want since lol to enjoy Lagos night life lol . Make una tell am truth ooo . Nothing dey outside😂."

simple_tare said:

"Not every kind gesture you will always sexualize......a man can be genuinely kind to lady."

Iyabo Ojo's quiet stance draws attention

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that actress Iyabo Ojo's quiet stance on her junior colleague Regina Daniels' marital crisis with her husband, Ned Nwoko, drew attention online.

While popular celebrities in the movie industry like Mercy Johnson, Angela Okorie, and Ruth Kadiri, among others, showed support for Regina, Iyabo's stance left many talking.

As of the time this report was published, Iyabo was yet to share a public post about Regina and Nwoko's marital crisis.

Source: Legit.ng