Nigerian actor Yul Edochie and his second wife left naysayers at crossroads over their recent public display of affection

The Nollywood celebrities engaged each other in a playful, childlike moment as they sang and jumped around their bedroom

Yul and his woman employed a popular children's rhyme as they were involved in their room sport, gathering reactions online

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin, stirred up the internet with their recent visual post.

The couple, known for entertaining their fans and followers with their random goofy moments, is at it again. This time, however, seems to be different, as they infused some traditional Igbo songs to heighten the fun.

Yul Edochie and Judy showed off their dance steps. Credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

The filmmaker was seen receiving Indigenous praises from his wife, it didn't take long for the two to be seen jumping and playing around their room.

Yul and Judy intensified their play by using Igbo rhyme, a popular tune sung by children in Igboland that exalts the strength and power of the lion.

Taking to his caption, Yul wrote:

"Ijele Odogwu @judyaustin1 sure knows how to charge me up every time."

Watch the video below:

Yul Edochie and Judy Austin trend

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

kadiatu2228:

"My happy couple... give them."

faithsilver_:

"Nah man wey I go Dey hype like this I Dey find."

imwizzybankz::

"Ikegwuru."

mjafricalove:

"Saw what you want about them I love how she hypes him up."

big_oloye:

"I know most of the haters are just smiling rn wihile watching this."

ajayifolashadevictoria:

"Oloriburuku meji... Awon werey meji. Abisiwin meji. Onigbede meji.... Abirun meji... Alayebaje meji.... Omo rankiran meji. Oloshi meji.... Olobo watermelon ,oloko waterproof meji..... Osinwin meji. Abiku meji.arindin meji. I hail you. I love you both because you are give yourself oloriburuku style meji."

ify_hair_extension:

"God Whatever we’ve done to deserve this Duo :: please forgive us."

thearrellgurl:

"It’s Judy’s backside in her gown for me . I taught her fans says she get backside pass May ? Hiphiphip………"

brain_cooler_engineering:

"This couple are more happy than Ur both parents at home.... So U have no choice than to love them.."

brendy.diamom:

"From one hotel to the other doing local video . I thank God for Queen May ohhh God saved her from shame.. you Pipo have sold your shame n bought disgrace."

leponesalieketso:

"No form of social media troll can break this two. They both look genuinely happy and i love it."

Yul Edochie takes Judy Austin to his village

Legit.ng earlier reported that enough had not been heard about the controversies between Yul and Judy.

He made a post about taking Judy to his village in Anambra state, adding that certain things happened during their visit.

Some social media users were not comfortable with the news as they hurled insults at him while praising his first wife, May.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng