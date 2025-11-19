Nollywood actress Regina Daniels caught the attention of many recently with a video of herself on an IV drip

The movie star, who appeared tired as she was captured receiving an IV drip amid her marital crisis, shared the clip online

The video prompted many to express concern for the mother of two, with fans sharing their observations

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has stirred concern among fans after a video of her receiving an IV drip surfaced online.

The short clip, shared by the mum of two on social media, showed her sitting prettily and painting her nails with the drip attached to her arm, sparking speculation about her health.

Fans worry as Regina Daniels appears on drip amid marital drama. Credit: @regina.daniels

The timing of the video has heightened public attention as it comes amid ongoing tension in her marriage to billionaire politician Ned Nwoko.

However, fans and netizens were more concerned about her looks and pointed out what they noticed.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Regina Daniels opened up about her bedroom life with her estranged husband, Senator Ned Nwoko.

This came along with the warning in which she threatened to expose the Delta state senator over alleged involvement in murder, fraud, land grabbing, and other criminal activities if he did not “let her be.

In the message shared publicly, the actress made a series of serious allegations about her past with the politician.

Regina claimed she had been “trapped” in the relationship since the age of 17 and accused Nwoko of introducing her to a drug (popularly known as Molly) during their marriage.

According to her, the substance was allegedly given to her so she could “satisfy” him sexually.

She also claimed the drug made their bedroom encounters “wild,” which she said aligned with his preferences.

Regina further alleged that Nwoko relied heavily on drugs, which she believed contributed to frequent spikes in his blood pressure.

Regina wrote: “You introduced me to the drug “Molly” just to be able to satisfy you, and that's the only drug I know of which reduced the raape because it made our sexual life wild, and that's how you love your women ‘wild and erotiic,’ while you took Viaagra, hence your frequent blood pressure spikes. Remember, I have rushed you to the hospital countless times because of the same reason.”

She stated that she personally rushed him to the hospital several times during episodes she described as dangerous blood pressure emergencies.

Regina Daniels trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

chef_layo_ said:

"This girl is really pretty."

cavanni_xx said:

"She looks so drained 😢."

tinagift77

"Ned and his team are typing. I would be 0bsessed too, she is so fine."

omalishan_ said:

"The girl too fine abeg."

prettyphumitee said:

"She has lost a lot of weight."

fiyin_oyelami said:

"Can we wrap it up, i mean she look lost."

sweetchidinma said:

"She has really lost weight social media na scam. Deep down are you really happy?"

ayzne_ said:

"Social media is not real life o, no sensible mother will stay happy without her child/children little ones for that matter May God continue to give her strength to overcome."

callme_thelma_ said:

"She Pretty even with all that she has been through. I can’t love her Less."

branded_makuo said:

"Awww She’s just a girl 🥰."

bebeefunsy said:

"See beautiful gal Chinedu caged 😢."

ejimachukwu_1 said:

"This story should be wrap up."

_jstcallme.ify said:

"She’s so pretty🥹."

simplejessy_o said:

"She needs help go to rehab 😢."

