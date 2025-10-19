Nigerian politician Ned Nwoko accused his wife, actress Regina Daniels, of violent outbursts and property destruction, attributing her actions to drug and alcohol abuse in a revealing X post on 19 October 2025

He alleged that Daniels assaulted staff and threatened a nurse while neglecting their son’s medical needs, orchestrating chaos with the help of her drug suppliers

Nwoko urged Daniels to pursue rehabilitation, warning that her life and safety were at risk without intervention

Nigerian politician Ned Nwoko has publicly accused his wife, Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, of unprovoked violence and property destruction in their home, attributing her behaviour to ongoing struggles with drug and alcohol abuse.

The allegations emerged on Saturday via a detailed post on X, formerly Twitter, as tensions in the couple's marriage reached a boiling point.

The politician further asserted that the scene of disorder at home had been "orchestrated by Sammy, Regina’s main drug supplier”. Photo credit: Ned Nwoko/Regina Daniels/X

Source: Instagram

Ned Nwoko wrote:

“Regina was not always like this. Her current battle with drugs and alcohol abuse is the root of our problem. She must continue her rehabilitation program, or I fear for her life and safety. Now she has moved to a place where she will have unrestricted access to drugs. I have other wives, and none will ever accuse me of violence. Regina is the violent one here, slapping and hitting 3 staff in the past 48 hours and destroying property, including cars and windows, for no just cause. The truth is, I have set a clear condition for her to accept rehab in Asokoro or outside Nigeria especially Jordan where she will not have access to drugs. A clear headed regina would have taken moon to the hospital but instead she even threatened to kill our resident nurse(for exposing her drugs abuse). While I took Moon to the hospital, a scene of chaos unfolded at home, orchestrated by Sammy, Regina’s main drug supplier. Another known supplier of drugs to Regina is the tiny evil devil called Ann.”

See the video from Ned Nwoko below:



Regina Daniels' alleged rampage in Ned Nwoko's Home

Nwoko described a chaotic incident that reportedly unfolded in his absence, painting a picture of Daniels as the aggressor in what he termed "unprovoked carnage and rampage" at their residence.

He claimed that Daniels had assaulted three members of staff over the past 48 hours, including slapping and hitting them without cause, and had caused extensive damage to property such as cars and windows.

According to Nwoko, the disturbance escalated while he rushed their young son, Moon, to hospital for medical attention. He alleged that Daniels, in a fit of rage, threatened to kill the family's resident nurse after the nurse exposed her drug use. "A clear headed Regina would have taken Moon to the hospital but instead she even threatened to kill our resident nurse (for exposing her drugs abuse)," Nwoko wrote on X.

The politician further asserted that the scene of disorder at home had been "orchestrated by Sammy, Regina’s main drug supplier," naming him as a key figure in facilitating her access to substances. He also pointed to another individual, described as "the tiny evil devil called Ann," as a known supplier of drugs to Daniels.

Ned Nwoko gives details about alleged domestic violence. Photo credit: Regina Daniels/X

Source: Instagram

Joash Amupitan: Salary of INEC chairman according to RMAFC surfaces

Legit.ng earlier reported that a detailed breakdown of the salary and allowances of Joash Amupitan, the newly appointed Chairman of Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has surfaced, offering insight into the financial entitlements attached to the role.

The figures, sourced from the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), outline both regular and fringe benefits allocated to the electoral chief.

Source: Legit.ng