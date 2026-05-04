Sisi Alagbo has returned online amid fears that she may take drastic action against herself

In a video shared on her Facebook page, she was in tears while telling her family and Nigerians what she wants

Her demand got many talking as they shared their observations about what she wants

Businesswoman Eniola Akeem, better known as Sisi Alagbo, has returned online, and fans have expressed relief that she is well and doing fine.

Her controversial video had trended a few days ago, with many sharing it and questioning how it leaked online.

Reactions as Sisi Alagbo returns online, makes special demand from Nigerians. Photo credit@sisalagbo

Source: Instagram

Her husband also apologised over the video and was recently seen reciting the Quran while praying for forgiveness.

In her latest post shared on her Facebook page, Sisi Alagbo was in tears as she went on her knees to beg Nigerians, her fans, and her family.

She asked for forgiveness and called on mothers, the association of herbal sellers, her family, and God to forgive her.

According to her, she regretted her actions and had no excuse for what happened to her and her family.

Sisi Alagbo's fans send memo to her over her apology video. Photo credit@sisialagbo

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Sisi Alagbo’s plea.

Reacting, fans questioned why the businesswoman was apologising over a private video involving adults. They added that God had forgiven her, and her fans had also moved on.

They, however, warned that next time she should ensure the camera is kept far away.

Some people also mocked her critics, saying others engage in similar acts in private but are only different because they do not record them.

However, others insisted she would likely repeat her actions, advising her to take the experience as a lesson.

Recall that her husband also apologised for their action online, which many people reacted to.

Here is the post below:

Reactions trail Sisi Alagbo's video online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users about the new post made by the businesswoman. Here are comments below:

@2jaysfabrics_asooke reacted:

"An adult did something, and she's begging, what for? moreover, I don't think she offended anybody."

@q.u.e.v.i.c.t.o.r.i.a stated:

"She look like she will still do it again."

@shaddylinks commented:

"Next time, put camera away. May God be with us all. It is well."

@pevelyn68 said:

"You go still do more, but it is well our God is a merciful God."

@rittydolls shared:

"I don't get the apology. Focus on yourself and marriage. This will pass soon jare."

@2jaysfabrics_asooke wrote:

"An adult did something, and she's begging, what for? moreover I don't think she offended anybody. I don’t understand."

Kolu's bedroom tape with TikTok baddie

Legit.ng earlier reported that a 35-second bedroom clip featuring pint-sized Nigerian streamer Kolu with an unidentified TikTok baddie went viral.

In the footage, the streamer was seen cuddling and posing with the woman in a red gown top amid beige sheets and curtains.

The video, posted on Thursday, March 26, drew thousands of reactions from netizens.

Source: Legit.ng