A Christian lady shared what she noticed after she chose to start wearing hijab as a student at Law School in Abuja campus

Her experience caught people’s attention, as she stated what she noticed about her relationship with Muslims during the period

Her post went viral, and many who came across the post shared their observations about her actions at Law School

A Nigerian lady shared how she decided to wear hijab throughout her stay at the Nigerian Law School in Abuja.

She stated what she learned during her act, as she shared what she noticed about her relationship with Muslims during the time.

A Christian lady shares what she noticed after she chose to start wearing hijab as a student at Law School in Abuja campus. Photo: @valentinaifunanyayt

Source: TikTok

Identified as @valentinaifunanyayt_ on TikTok, the lady said that Muslim women loved that she was wearing a hijab despite being a non-Muslim.

Her words:

"My personal political reservations aside, wearing the Hijab is sacred and a form of protection from the divine. People (extremists) abuse it, but it wasn't ever meant to be used as a form of oppression, restriction or control.

"Muslim women (especially hijabis) LOVED that I was a non muslim covering my hair. I was worried about inadvertently stepping on people's toes or being offensive but its the opposite. They were so happy, asking me about my experience and wishing me well. They 100% passed the vibe check.

"I attracted muslim men throughout law school mehn. It gave me insight on how they think/operate - a good majority anyway (we listen, we don't judge). On a related note, your muslim boyfriend will not marry you o, hope you know that (in bobrisky's voice)."

See her TikTok post below:

Reactions trail lady's law school experience

Her post went viral, and many who came across the post shared their observations about her actions at Law School.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from netizens who saw the story.

ezebunwoprincess said:

"I am in Yola campus... I cried so much but I am enjoying it God is helping me, I trust him. noo wearing hijab isn't compulsory but I've the cap.. you can just cover your hair if it's not made."

Dattawa Kaftan said:

"Aren’t you such a pretty woman !!"

yussjustwokeup said:

"YOU LOOK SOOOOO GOOOD WITH IT GIRL."

KameyBeauty| Skincare| Lifestyle said:

"You look so good on it."

Umar said:

"So cute 🥰 it really looks good on you."

𝐻𝑎𝑤𝑎 𝑀. said:

"please you look amazing in the hijab."

AChristian lady who wears hijab at law school shares what she experienced. Photo: @valentinaifunanyayt

Source: TikTok

In a related story, a lady shared how she bagged a double first class from the University of Nigeria and the Nigerian Law School.

Third-class graduate bags first class in Law School

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young man who graduated from the university with a third class in law celebrated his latest academic achievement.

He shared how he got a first-class in the Nigerian Law School despite finishing with a third-class from the university.

His story triggered reactions on social media, as many people took to the comments section to share their similar experiences.

Source: Legit.ng