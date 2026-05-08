The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has sold its first N100 million presidential expression of interest and nomination form for the 2027 general elections.

Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, a prominent presidential aspirant and first opponent of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in the ADC primary, picked up the form while pledging to address insecurity, shortage of jobs and ease the burden of high cost of living for millions of Nigerians.

Mohammed Hayatu-Deen becomes the first aspirant to pick ADC form Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

The Punch reported that the presidential aspirant was the first to receive the form from the ADC National Organising Secretary, Prince Chinedu Idigo. His supporters have described the development as a sign of growing momentum for his candidacy.

Hayatu-Deen's decision was disclosed in a statement by his media team on Friday, May 8, where the presidential aspirant said the forthcoming general elections should be about restoring the economic stability and security strength of the country.

Source: Legit.ng