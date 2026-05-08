Breaking: ADC Sells First Presidential Form to Major Atiku's Opponent
The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has sold its first N100 million presidential expression of interest and nomination form for the 2027 general elections.
Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, a prominent presidential aspirant and first opponent of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in the ADC primary, picked up the form while pledging to address insecurity, shortage of jobs and ease the burden of high cost of living for millions of Nigerians.
The Punch reported that the presidential aspirant was the first to receive the form from the ADC National Organising Secretary, Prince Chinedu Idigo. His supporters have described the development as a sign of growing momentum for his candidacy.
Hayatu-Deen's decision was disclosed in a statement by his media team on Friday, May 8, where the presidential aspirant said the forthcoming general elections should be about restoring the economic stability and security strength of the country.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng