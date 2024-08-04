Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has caused a stir on social media with her latest Instagram photos

The billionaire’s wife posted a series of photos of herself in a private jet with her kids only days after speaking about the End Bad Governance protest

Regina’s photos sparked a series of reactions from netizens, with many of them blasting the politician's wife for trying to advise the youths on how to protest

Nigerian actress and billionaire politician’s wife, Regina Daniels, is making headlines over her latest Instagram photos shortly after the commencement of the End Bad Governance protest.

Recall that during the protest which kicked off on August 1, 2024, Regina took to her page to address youths and advised them on how to act during the protest. Her video sparked a massive uproar on social media.

Nigerians react to Regina Daniels' private jet photos. Photos: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Shortly after sharing two videos dedicated to the protest, Regina seemed to move back to her normal routine of flaunting her luxury lifestyle on social media.

On her Instagram page, the young actress posted a series of photos of herself inside a private jet with her two sons, Munir and Khalif Nwoko.

Regina looked well put-together in a lovely boubou gown and bone-straight wig. She also had a Burberry designer bag and accessorised with simple gold jewelries.

The billionaire’s wife accompanied the private jet photos with a caption where she talked about her growth. She wrote:

“Growth: The art of becoming more of who you truly are ❤️‍🔥”

See her photos below:

Netizens react to Regina Daniels’ photos

Shortly after Regina Daniels shared photos of herself inside a private jet, it drew the attention of young Nigerians, and many of them trooped to her comment section to share their thoughts. Read what they said below:

On_godly_niqqa:

“Old man wife 😢.”

Iambukacavity:

“No advice today?”

Janel.ove80:

“See who dey advice us🤣.”

abujacelebritydj:

“Once them just fine Regina trouble she go just snap for PJ 😄.”

cyno_of_abuja:

“You advise us yesterday yesterday ooo now you’re on a PJ!!!😂.”

Allaboutnaijanews:

“Nigerians See where who dey advice una dey chill.”

snooth12:

“See person wae drop advice 😂😂.”

Donprettychiamaka:

“Ahhhh!!, but you just told us now now that things are difficult and you understand 😂🤣. Sister, no be so oo😂.”

Official_ogechieni:

“This one i no see you set ring light the advice us from day 3 of protest waitin happen??????? Person wa because of soft life go marry grandpa to escape from hardship will just come online to say trash to people struggling to survive 😌”

dr_alwaysrozy:

“Hahahaha I talk am, very unserious pikin. You dey show off when people are hungry 😢.”

Bitter_truth_teller_:

“Remind us say you dey enter private jet naw Mumu….. if Nigeria good will you marry your grandfather.”

Mrrbrainz:

“No be your fault. The masses are suffering you are flaunting private jet as senator's wife . Our money.”

Chiomarachael2:

“This is not the time for this Regina... keep flaunting it okay.”

zubbyjayy:

“Na there you dey do your protests..no try advise anybody again for this country.”

dilvin_baby:

“U lack emotional intelligence as a senator's wife…”

The_sarah_official1:

“Adviser well done oo😂.”

Regina Daniels splashes N9.6m on gold necklace

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Regina Daniels spurred mixed reactions online following one of the latest gifts she bought herself.

The billionaire’s wife was spotted in a jewellery store checking out some of the gold bracelets they have under display.

Following that, a receipt disclosed that the mum of two bought one of the ornaments for 9.6 million naira.

Source: Legit.ng