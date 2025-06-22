Emeka Ugwuonye, May Edochie's lawyer, has drawn a sharp comparison between his client and two other women connected to the Edochie family

In a recent online post, Ugwuonye praised May for consistently maintaining her dignity and upholding the family name, even in the face of personal trials

Fans supported his position, commending May for her grace, many contrasted her conduct with the controversies surrounding Judy and Yinka

Emeka Ugwuonye, legal counsel to Nollywood actress May Edochie, has shared a reflective post comparing the conduct of women married into the Edochie family.

In his message, he applauded May’s unwavering commitment to protecting the family name, contrasting it with the actions of Judy Austin and Yinka, wife of Linc Edochie.

Ugwuonye, who recently criticised Yinka for allegedly sharing May’s contact online, described May as someone who has always shown deep respect for the Edochie name.

He recalled her saying, “I don’t want anything to tarnish it,” and “Edochie is my children’s family name,” emphasising her desire to preserve the legacy for her kids.

May compared to mother in Solomon’s story

To illustrate May’s integrity, Ugwuonye likened her to the true mother in the biblical story of King Solomon. In the story, two women claimed to be the mother of a child, but the real mother was revealed through her compassion and willingness to protect the child at all costs. He urged fans to draw lessons from this analogy.

Lawyer slams Judy and Yinka

Turning to Judy Austin, Ugwuonye remarked that she appears indifferent to the Edochie name, dragging it through the mud with little concern. According to him, she shows no genuine connection to the family’s legacy.

As for Yinka, he noted that even before marrying into the family, her actions already reflected a disregard for the name’s reputation.

In his conclusion, the lawyer declared there was no comparison between the three women, stating that “May stands tall.”

He described her as a woman of class and elegance, noting that the others fall far short in character.

Recall that Emeka Ugwuonye has consistently supported May Edochie in her public and legal battles.

Fans react to May's lawyer's post

Here are comments as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@its_diva_t shared:

"Stayed in her lane, kept mute and never came out to scandal that family even with all she’s going through yet one ekuke just came from the pit of hell and just let loose."

@hannahmaiye wrote:

"I wished they shared yinka mama and papa and all her family’s numbers including her run away oyinbo husband; make everybody turn to digbolugi; Sebi she think she Dey craz."

@uniquehair203 commented:

"Pls u need to do something , d gut dis people has is out of dis word , kilode."

@twitwa_wo_nsem_so shared:

"A true Queen! Even Yul knew this and called her Queen May. There is and will only be one Queen May and that's it! That's exactly what they can't stand. The Grace of God on Queen May is undeniable. By the mention of the most high, these worms behave like you just sprinkled salt on them."

@ola_anaebonam stated:

"At this point, I just feel that Leo as the first son of the family should step in for his aged parents and be decisive."

@shopdpearl said:

"Well said. Queen May’s emotional intelligence and courage in this situation needs to be studied.A woman with Brain, Class and High Quality/ Integrity. My sweet Tech Queen."

