Sal Vulcano's wife: what's real, rumour, and what fans actually know

Sal Vulcano's wife, Francesca Muffaletto, a yoga instructor, has long fascinated fans, becoming the centre of speculation about the comedian's private world. The Impractical Jokers star's habit of keeping his personal life under wraps only added to the intrigue. With her identity revealed, fans finally have the truth behind years of mystery.

Key takeaways

Vulcano's wife, Francesca Muffaletto, is from Brooklyn, New York, United States .

. The comedian revealed on Theo Von's This Past Weekend podcast in May 2024 that he and his longtime girlfriend had quietly got married .

podcast in that he and his longtime girlfriend had . Sal Vulcano and Francesca reportedly tied the knot in September 2019 and share a daughter.

Profile summary

Full name Francesca Muffaletto Gender Female Year of birth 1985 Age 40 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Brooklyn, New York, United States Current residence Brooklyn, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'3" Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 115 Weight in kilograms 52 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Grey Marital status Married Husband Sal Vulcano High School Tottenville High School College Fashion Institute of Technology Profession Yoga instructor

Biography of Sal Vulcano's wife, Francesca Muffaletto

The yoga instructor was born in 1985 in Brooklyn, New York, United States. She is an American citizen of white ethnicity.

Sal's wife attended Tottenville High School. She later joined the Fashion Institute of Technology, where she graduated in 2008 with a degree in advertising and marketing.

Why is Francesca Muffaletto famous?

Francesca, a yoga trainer, came to the limelight as Sal Vulcano's wife. She reportedly teaches yoga to young girls at Star Struck Dance and Y7 Studio Soho. Francesca is believed to be a manager at Calvin Klein.

The truth about Sal Vulcano’s marriage: Separating fact from rumour

Sal Vulcano is married to Francesca Mufalleto. The couple reportedly got married on 8 September 2019.

On 13 December 2019, details about his wife emerged on Tumblr. A fan who attended his live show in Boston the night before noted a wedding band on his left hand. When asked about it, Sal Vulcano reportedly confirmed that he had been married to his partner of eight years.

Back in June 2019, during an appearance on Robert Kelly’s You Know What Dude podcast, the topic of his fiancée came up. Kelly remarked:

Sal is just the nicest guy in the world; he is just the sweetest, and your fiancée is nice too—which never happens.

Sal responded affectionately, describing her as terrific.

In May 2024, the comedian revealed during an interview on Theo Von's This Past Weekend podcast that he had secretly married his longtime partner. He mentioned that they first met seven or eight years before his rise to fame and explained why he keeps his personal life so private:

I never really talk about it at all, but people know I've been with my lady for a very long time. I'm so, so private. Privacy is like the last thing I have, you know. Once I give it away, I can't get it back, and it's just weird because I've spent a decade on television as myself.

Sal also revealed that he has a daughter, who was 20 months old at the time of the interview. Reflecting on fatherhood, he described it as the greatest experience of his life, sharing how much joy she brings him. He said:

I don't need to access [happiness]. If I hear her voice, if she walks in, if I look at a photo of her right now, something happens to my body.

After sharing details about his family, the actor told People that he felt conflicted about discussing his wife and daughter publicly, as he prefers to keep his personal life private. He mentioned:

I went home and I spoke to my wife and I thought about it and it's like ripping off a band-aid, basically. It's been so long that I've kind of kept this stuff to myself. It is meaningful to me and so it was a hard choice, but I was like, it's got to happen eventually.

Sal added:

It feels like that kind of burden has been lifted a bit.

Sal Vulcano: The reality of his sexuality

Before Sal spoke publicly about his marriage, fans spent years speculating about his sexuality and relationship status. In 2014, during a talk show appearance with his Impractical Jokers co-stars, he jokingly claimed to be gay.

Vulcano later clarified that it was a prank to support his co-star James Murray, who had publicly come out as gay. James also later clarified that he isn’t gay. Sal said:

It makes me feel great that my best friend James has come out of the closet. That is the reason I brought him here today. You see, I am not gay, but I knew if I said I was gay, he would admit that he was gay.

Though intended as a joke, the moment was taken seriously by fans at the time, fuelling speculation about his orientation and personal life. His lack of public relationships before revealing his marriage only deepened the mystery.

FAQs

Did Sal Vulcano get married? The American comedian allegedly married his wife in September 2019. Who is Sal's wife? His wife is Francesca Muffaletto, a yoga instructor. How old is Francesca Muffaletto? Francesca is 40 years old. She was born in 1985. Where is Francesca Muffaletto from? Sal's wife hails from Brooklyn, New York, United States. What is Francesca Muffaletto's nationality? She is an American citizen. Who is Sal Vulcano's daughter? The American actor has a daughter, but has yet to disclose her name. Which college did Francesca Muffaletto attend? Francesca attended the Fashion Institute of Technology.

Sal Vulcano’s wife, Francesca Muffaletto, has largely stayed out of the public eye, which has fueled years of rumours and speculation among fans. The couple has reportedly been married since December 2019 and has a daughter.

