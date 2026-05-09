The EFCC declared former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Umar Farouq, wanted over alleged criminal conspiracy, abuse of office and diversion of public funds

EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, urged members of the public with useful information on Farouq’s whereabouts to contact security agencies and commission offices nationwide

Sadiya Umar Farouq, who served under former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, was linked to an ongoing investigation into alleged financial misconduct involving public funds

FCT, Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, wanted over alleged financial crimes.

The anti-graft agency announced in a public notice released on Friday, accusing the former minister of alleged criminal conspiracy, abuse of office and diversion of public funds.

Tension as Ex-President Buhari's Top Minister is Declared Wanted

Source: Twitter

According to the notice shared via Instagram, Farouq, 52, is an indigene of Zamfara state and her last known address was listed as EN 008, Okpo River, off Agulu Street, Maitama, Abuja.

Allegations linked to public funds

In the notice issued by the commission, the EFCC said the former minister was being sought in connection with an ongoing investigation into alleged financial misconduct during her time in office under former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

“The public is hereby notified that SADIYA UMAR FAROUQ, whose photograph appears above is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in an alleged case of Criminal Conspiracy, Abuse of Office, Diversion of Public Funds,” the statement read.

The development has triggered reactions across political and public circles, given Farouq’s prominent role in Buhari’s cabinet.

EFCC calls for public assistance

The commission appealed to members of the public with useful information regarding the whereabouts of the former minister to contact its offices across the country or report to the nearest police station and security agency.

“Anybody with useful information as to her whereabouts should please contact the Commission in its Ibadan, Uyo, Sokoto, Maiduguri, Benin, Makurdi, Kaduna, Ilorin, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt or Abuja offices,” the notice stated.

The EFCC also provided a contact telephone number and official email address for information relating to the case.

Investigation adds to anti-corruption crackdown

The declaration is expected to intensify public attention on ongoing anti-corruption investigations involving former public office holders.

Farouq served as Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari and oversaw several government intervention programmes.

Ex-Power minister convicted over massive N33.8bn fraud

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has announced that a Federal High Court in Abuja has convicted former Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman, over allegations involving N33.8 billion in money laundering.

The ruling was delivered by Justice James Omotosho on Thursday, May 7. Mamman was found guilty on 12 counts connected to the alleged diversion and laundering of public funds during his time in office.

The court, however, did not immediately proceed to sentencing. It, however, fixed May 13 for sentencing after noting that the former minister was not present in court at the time of judgment. The commission, which disclosed the development through its official X account, said the absence of the defendant prompted concerns about possible evasion.

Source: Legit.ng